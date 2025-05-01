Statistics for Business
Given the raw data: 42, 35, 28, 50, 39, what is the correct order for constructing a stemplot?
A survey records the ages of 10 employees: 22, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41. What does the stemplot reveal about the age distribution?
Which of the following best describes a stemplot?
When constructing a stemplot, how many times should each stem be listed?
The homework grades of 1111 students in a physics class are:
84, 91, 77, 89, 82, 95, 78, 86, 90, 87, 9384,~91,~77,~89,~82,~95,~78,~86,~90,~87,~93
Display these data in a stem-and-leaf plot, using one line per stem.
In the number 247, what is the stem and what is the leaf in a stemplot?
If three data points have the same stem and two have the same leaf, how many leaves should be listed for that stem?
Two running clubs recorded the ages of their members. Display the data using a back-to-back stem-and-leaf plot.
Club A: 26 32 45 51 57 62 34 38 41 49 53 60 65 68 72 50 36 3226~~32~~45~~51~~57~~62~~34~~38~~41~~49~~53~~60~~65~~68~~72~~50~~36~~32
Club B: 20 19 46 22 29 25 42 23 31 33 50 39 27 44 18 48 36 5420~~19~~46~~22~~29~~25~~42~~23~~31~~33~~50~~39~~27~~44~~18~~48~~36~~54
A survey of 1818 pharmacy technicians recorded the number of hours they worked last week:
28 32 34 36 32 30 31 34 36 50 35 33 32 34 48 42 30 3428~~32~~34~~36~~32~~30~~31~~34~~36~~50~~35~~33~~32~~34~~48~~42~~30~~34
Display the data using a stem-and-leaf plot and describe any patterns.
Use the following wait times (minutes) at 2:00 PM for the Space Mountain ride.
42 55 60 38 75 80 95 45 50 65 70 55\text{42 55 60 38 75 80 95 45 50 65 70 55}
Construct a boxplot.