Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 7
Problem 7
If three data points have the same stem and two have the same leaf, how many leaves should be listed for that stem?
A
Three leaves, one for each data point.
B
One leaf, since the leaf is repeated.
C
Two leaves, one for each unique leaf.
D
No leaves, only stems are listed.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options