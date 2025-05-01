Skip to main content
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Use the following wait times (minutes) at 2:00 PM for the Space Mountain ride.
42 55 60 38 75 80 95 45 50 65 70 55\text{42 55 60 38 75 80 95 45 50 65 70 55}
Construct a boxplot.
Boxplot illustrating wait times for a ride, with data points ranging from 38 to 95 minutes.