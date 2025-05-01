Skip to main content
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following best describes a stemplot?
A
A chart that uses bars to represent frequency intervals of data.
B
A table that lists data values in random order.
C
A graphical display that shows individual data values and their distribution by splitting each value into a stem and a leaf.
D
A plot that displays categorical data using pie slices.
