Two running clubs recorded the ages of their members. Display the data using a back-to-back stem-and-leaf plot.

Club A: 26 32 45 51 57 62 34 38 41 49 53 60 65 68 72 50 36 32 26~~32~~45~~51~~57~~62~~34~~38~~41~~49~~53~~60~~65~~68~~72~~50~~36~~32

Club B: 20 19 46 22 29 25 42 23 31 33 50 39 27 44 18 48 36 54 20~~19~~46~~22~~29~~25~~42~~23~~31~~33~~50~~39~~27~~44~~18~~48~~36~~54