Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 8
Problem 8

Two running clubs recorded the ages of their members. Display the data using a back-to-back stem-and-leaf plot.
Club A: 26  32  45  51  57  62  34  38  41  49  53  60  65  68  72  50  36  3226~~32~~45~~51~~57~~62~~34~~38~~41~~49~~53~~60~~65~~68~~72~~50~~36~~32
Club B: 20  19  46  22  29  25  42  23  31  33  50  39  27  44  18  48  36  5420~~19~~46~~22~~29~~25~~42~~23~~31~~33~~50~~39~~27~~44~~18~~48~~36~~54