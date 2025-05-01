Skip to main content
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 2
Problem 2
A survey records the ages of 10 employees: 22, 25, 27, 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41. What does the stemplot reveal about the age distribution?
A
Ages are evenly distributed across all decades.
B
Most employees are over 40.
C
Majority of employees are in their 30s.
D
Most employees are under 25.
