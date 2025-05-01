Skip to main content
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 5
Problem 5

The homework grades of 1111 students in a physics class are:
84, 91, 77, 89, 82, 95, 78, 86, 90, 87, 9384,~91,~77,~89,~82,~95,~78,~86,~90,~87,~93
Display these data in a stem-and-leaf plot, using one line per stem.