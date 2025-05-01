Skip to main content
Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots)
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Stemplots (Stem-and-Leaf Plots) / Problem 5
Problem 5
The homework grades of
11
11
students in a physics class are:
84
,
91
,
77
,
89
,
82
,
95
,
78
,
86
,
90
,
87
,
93
84,~91,~77,~89,~82,~95,~78,~86,~90,~87,~93
Display these data in a stem-and-leaf plot, using one line per stem.
