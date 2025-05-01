The homework grades of 11 11 students in a physics class are:

84 , 91 , 77 , 89 , 82 , 95 , 78 , 86 , 90 , 87 , 93 84,~91,~77,~89,~82,~95,~78,~86,~90,~87,~93

Display these data in a stem-and-leaf plot, using one line per stem.