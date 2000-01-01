Using the reduced product with cancellations gives the exact integer: 2,598,960 .

Compute the shorter side (k = min(k, n−k) = 3) for speed; result: 120 .

For n = 30, k = 15, p = 0.5, we get P(X=15) ≈ 0.144 (via log-space).

Example 3 — Binomial probability with p = 0.5

Q: How large can n be?

This tool computes exact integers with BigInt and is comfortable up to n≈500 (often beyond) thanks to GCD reductions.

Q: Why not use factorials directly?

Factorials explode in size. The reduced product with cancellations keeps numbers manageable and exact.

Q: Is the result rounded?

No. The main result is an exact integer. For readability, we also show scientific notation and log₁₀ magnitude.