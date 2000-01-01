Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • We compute C(n,k) exactly using a reduced product with per-step GCD cancellations (no giant factorials).
  • Magnitude is shown as log₁₀ C and scientific notation if very large.
  • If enabled, we also compute P(X=k) = C(n,k)p^k(1−p)^{n−k} for the binomial distribution.

Formula & Equation Used

Binomial coefficient (definition): (nk) = n! k!(nk)!

Multiplicative form: (nk) = (nk+i) / i ,i=1k

Binomial probability (optional): P(X=k) = (nk) pk (1p) nk

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Poker hands: C(52, 5)

Using the reduced product with cancellations gives the exact integer: 2,598,960.

Example 2 — Symmetry: C(10, 3) = C(10, 7)

Compute the shorter side (k = min(k, n−k) = 3) for speed; result: 120.

Example 3 — Binomial probability with p = 0.5

For n = 30, k = 15, p = 0.5, we get P(X=15) ≈ 0.144 (via log-space).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How large can n be?

This tool computes exact integers with BigInt and is comfortable up to n≈500 (often beyond) thanks to GCD reductions.

Q: Why not use factorials directly?

Factorials explode in size. The reduced product with cancellations keeps numbers manageable and exact.

Q: Is the result rounded?

No. The main result is an exact integer. For readability, we also show scientific notation and log₁₀ magnitude.