Inventory Costing Calculator

Enter purchases and sales, choose FIFO, LIFO, or Weighted Average Cost under Perpetual or Periodic systems, and get a full cost flow table, COGS, ending inventory, and journal entries — with side-by-side method comparison.

Background

When identical units are purchased at different prices, a business must choose which cost to assign to units sold (COGS) and which to keep on the balance sheet (ending inventory). The three main methods — FIFO, LIFO, and Weighted Average Cost — produce different results and have real financial statement consequences. Under Perpetual inventory, COGS is updated with every sale. Under Periodic inventory, COGS is calculated only at period end.