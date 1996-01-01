Skip to main content
Back to all calculatorsAll calculators

Acid-Base Balance Calculator

Interpret arterial blood gases, identify acidosis or alkalosis, check respiratory or metabolic compensation, calculate anion gap, and learn the step-by-step A&P reasoning.

Background

Acid-base balance depends mainly on blood pH, carbon dioxide controlled by the respiratory system, and bicarbonate regulated by the kidneys. This calculator helps students connect ABG numbers to the body system driving the imbalance.

Interpret acid-base balance

Choose solve mode

Start with ABG interpretation, or focus on anion gap, compensation, or a study drill.

ABG values

Typical reference ranges used here: pH 7.35–7.45, PaCO₂ 35–45 mmHg, HCO₃⁻ 22–26 mEq/L.

Student mode or clinical mode

Student mode keeps the result focused on A&P class interpretation. Clinical mode adds expected compensation, mixed-disorder warnings, Winter's formula, and delta ratio.

Normal pH

7.35–7.45

Normal PaCO₂

35–45 mmHg

Normal HCO₃⁻

22–26 mEq/L

Typical anion gap

~8–12 mEq/L

Electrolytes for anion gap

Optional, but useful for metabolic acidosis. Potassium can be included or excluded depending on your course convention.

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Enter ABG values, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter pH, PaCO₂, and HCO₃⁻ from an arterial blood gas problem.
  • Add Na⁺, Cl⁻, K⁺, and albumin if you want anion gap and corrected anion gap interpretation.
  • Click Calculate to classify the disorder, identify the likely primary system, and see compensation logic.
  • Use the quick examples to practice common A&P exam patterns.

How this calculator works

The calculator first decides whether the pH shows acidemia, alkalemia, or a near-normal compensated state. Then it checks whether PaCO₂ points in the respiratory direction and whether HCO₃⁻ points in the metabolic direction. Finally, it checks expected compensation and anion gap to make the interpretation more student-friendly.

Formulas & Equations Used

Anion gap: AG = Na⁺ − (Cl⁻ + HCO₃⁻)

Anion gap with potassium: AG = Na⁺ + K⁺ − (Cl⁻ + HCO₃⁻)

Albumin-corrected AG: Corrected AG = AG + 2.5 × (4.0 − albumin)

Winter's formula: Expected PaCO₂ = 1.5 × HCO₃⁻ + 8 ± 2

Metabolic alkalosis compensation: Expected PaCO₂ ≈ 0.7 × (HCO₃⁻ − 24) + 40 ± 5

Delta ratio: (Corrected AG − 12) / (24 − HCO₃⁻)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Respiratory acidosis

Problem: pH 7.28, PaCO₂ 55 mmHg, HCO₃⁻ 25 mEq/L.

  1. pH is below 7.35, so the blood is acidemic.
  2. PaCO₂ is high. CO₂ behaves as an acid in the blood, so high CO₂ supports acidosis.
  3. HCO₃⁻ is near normal, so the kidneys have not strongly compensated yet.
  4. Conclusion: Primary respiratory acidosis, likely uncompensated or minimally compensated.

Example 2: Metabolic acidosis with high anion gap

Problem: pH 7.22, PaCO₂ 25, HCO₃⁻ 10, Na⁺ 140, Cl⁻ 100.

  1. pH is low, so this is acidemia.
  2. HCO₃⁻ is low, so the primary problem is metabolic acidosis.
  3. PaCO₂ is also low, which shows respiratory compensation by blowing off CO₂.
  4. Anion gap = 140 − (100 + 10) = 30, which is elevated.
  5. Conclusion: High anion gap metabolic acidosis with respiratory compensation.

Example 3: Metabolic alkalosis

Problem: pH 7.50, PaCO₂ 48, HCO₃⁻ 34.

  1. pH is high, so this is alkalemia.
  2. HCO₃⁻ is high, so the primary process is metabolic alkalosis.
  3. PaCO₂ is high, which fits respiratory compensation through hypoventilation.
  4. Conclusion: Metabolic alkalosis with respiratory compensation.

Example 4: Respiratory alkalosis

Problem: pH 7.52, PaCO₂ 28, HCO₃⁻ 23.

  1. pH is high, so this is alkalemia.
  2. PaCO₂ is low. Less CO₂ means less carbonic acid, so this supports alkalosis.
  3. HCO₃⁻ is near normal, so compensation is limited.
  4. Conclusion: Primary respiratory alkalosis.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does PaCO₂ represent in acid-base balance?

PaCO₂ reflects the respiratory side. High PaCO₂ pushes toward acidosis, while low PaCO₂ pushes toward alkalosis.

What does HCO₃⁻ represent?

HCO₃⁻ reflects the metabolic and renal side. Low bicarbonate supports metabolic acidosis, while high bicarbonate supports metabolic alkalosis.

Can pH be normal even when there is an acid-base disorder?

Yes. A near-normal pH with abnormal PaCO₂ and HCO₃⁻ often means compensation or a mixed disorder. Always check all three ABG values.

Electrolytes
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Partial Pressure
7. Gases
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Bases Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
2 problems
Topic
Jules
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Jules
The pH Scale
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Auto-Ionization
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Ka and Kb
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
6 problems
Topic
Jules
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
4 problems
Topic
Jules
pH of Weak Acids
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
4 problems
Topic
Jules
pH of Weak Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Diprotic Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
2 problems
Topic
Keyshawn
Triprotic Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
2 problems
Topic
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 7 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 1 of 4
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 6 problems
Chapter
Jules
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 6 problems
Chapter
Jules
18. Aqueous Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
18. Aqueous Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
18. Aqueous Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
pKa
3. Acids and Bases
6 problems
Topic
Johnny
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
3. Acids and Bases - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Laura
3. Acids and Bases - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Johnny
Acids and Bases
3. Water
4 problems
Topic
Jason
pH Scale
3. Water
4 problems
Topic
Jason
Gas Exchange
40. Circulatory System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Osmoregulation and Excretion
42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
7 problems
Topic
Jason
3. Water
7 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Jason
40. Circulatory System
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Jason
42. Osmoregulation and Excretion
1 topic 3 problems
Chapter
Jason
Homeostasis
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
4 problems
Topic
Bruce
Acids and Bases
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
3 problems
Topic
Bruce
pH Scale
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
4 problems
Topic
Bruce
Ions - Sodium and Potassium
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
3 problems
Topic
Bruce
Introduction To Blood
17. The Blood
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Erythrocytes: Hemoglobin
17. The Blood
7 problems
Topic
Bruce
Introduction to the Urinary System
25. The Urinary System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
The Kidneys
25. The Urinary System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
The Nephron
25. The Urinary System
3 problems
Topic
Jason
Renal Physiology Step 1: Glomerular Filtration
25. The Urinary System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Renal Physiology: Regulation of Glomerular Filtration
25. The Urinary System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Renal Physiology Step 2: Tubular Reabsorption
25. The Urinary System
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Fluid Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Electrolyte Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
7 problems
Topic
Jason
Acid-Base Balance
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
7 problems
Topic
Jason
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology - Part 1 of 3
9 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology - Part 2 of 3
9 topics 10 problems
Chapter
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology - Part 3 of 3
10 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Jason
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 1 of 4
11 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 2 of 4
10 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 3 of 4
8 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 4 of 4
10 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Bruce
11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System - Part 2 of 2
3 topics 8 problems
Chapter
Jason
17. The Blood
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jason
25. The Urinary System - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Bruce
25. The Urinary System - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Jason
26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
Jason
Acid-Base Introduction
10. Acids and Bases
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Acid and Base Strength
10. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
The pH Scale
10. Acids and Bases
6 problems
Topic
Ernest
Auto-Ionization
10. Acids and Bases
4 problems
Topic
Jules
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
10. Acids and Bases
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Acid-Base Equivalents
10. Acids and Bases
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Acid-Base Reactions
10. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Buffers
10. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
10. Acids and Bases
1 problem
Topic
Jules
10. Acids and Bases - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
10. Acids and Bases - Part 2 of 2
8 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
Acid-Base Introduction
14. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Acid and Base Strength
14. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
The pH Scale
14. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Auto-Ionization
14. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Acid-Base Reactions
14. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
Buffers
14. Acids and Bases
5 problems
Topic
14. Acids and Bases
10 topics 30 problems
Chapter
Acids and Bases
4. Water
4 problems
Topic
Brendan
pH Scale
4. Water
4 problems
Topic
Nicole
4. Water
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Nicole
The pH Scale
6. Chemical Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
pH Revisited
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
Auto-Ionization
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
Ka and Kb of compounds
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
Weak Acid-Base Equilibria
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
Buffers
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
Diprotic Acids and Bases
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria
5 problems
Topic
General Approach to Acid-Base Systems
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
5 problems
Topic
Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
5 problems
Topic
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
6. Chemical Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
2 topics 6 problems
Chapter
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 1 of 2
4 topics 12 problems
Chapter
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
2 topics 6 problems
Chapter
12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium
3 topics 9 problems
Chapter
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Acids and Bases
2. Water
7 problems
Topic
Autoionization of Water
2. Water
7 problems
Topic
Hydrophobic Effect
2. Water
7 problems
Topic
Acid Dissociation Constant
2. Water
7 problems
Topic
Henderson Hasselbalch Equation
2. Water
7 problems
Topic
Buffer Solution
2. Water
7 problems
Topic
Hemoglobin Carbonation & Protonation
8. Protein Function
7 problems
Topic
Bohr Effect
8. Protein Function
7 problems
Topic
2. Water - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
2. Water - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
2. Water - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
8. Protein Function - Part 1 of 5
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
8. Protein Function - Part 2 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
8. Protein Function - Part 3 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
8. Protein Function - Part 4 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
8. Protein Function - Part 5 of 5
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Back to all calculatorsAll calculators