Acid-Base Balance Calculator

PaCO₂ reflects the respiratory side. High PaCO₂ pushes toward acidosis, while low PaCO₂ pushes toward alkalosis.

What does PaCO₂ represent in acid-base balance?

HCO₃⁻ reflects the metabolic and renal side. Low bicarbonate supports metabolic acidosis, while high bicarbonate supports metabolic alkalosis.

Can pH be normal even when there is an acid-base disorder?

Yes. A near-normal pH with abnormal PaCO₂ and HCO₃⁻ often means compensation or a mixed disorder. Always check all three ABG values.