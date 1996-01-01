Acid-Base Balance Calculator
Interpret arterial blood gases, identify acidosis or alkalosis, check respiratory or metabolic compensation, calculate anion gap, and learn the step-by-step A&P reasoning.
Background
Acid-base balance depends mainly on blood pH, carbon dioxide controlled by the respiratory system, and bicarbonate regulated by the kidneys. This calculator helps students connect ABG numbers to the body system driving the imbalance.
How to use this calculator
- Enter pH, PaCO₂, and HCO₃⁻ from an arterial blood gas problem.
- Add Na⁺, Cl⁻, K⁺, and albumin if you want anion gap and corrected anion gap interpretation.
- Click Calculate to classify the disorder, identify the likely primary system, and see compensation logic.
- Use the quick examples to practice common A&P exam patterns.
How this calculator works
The calculator first decides whether the pH shows acidemia, alkalemia, or a near-normal compensated state. Then it checks whether PaCO₂ points in the respiratory direction and whether HCO₃⁻ points in the metabolic direction. Finally, it checks expected compensation and anion gap to make the interpretation more student-friendly.
Formulas & Equations Used
Anion gap: AG = Na⁺ − (Cl⁻ + HCO₃⁻)
Anion gap with potassium: AG = Na⁺ + K⁺ − (Cl⁻ + HCO₃⁻)
Albumin-corrected AG: Corrected AG = AG + 2.5 × (4.0 − albumin)
Winter's formula: Expected PaCO₂ = 1.5 × HCO₃⁻ + 8 ± 2
Metabolic alkalosis compensation: Expected PaCO₂ ≈ 0.7 × (HCO₃⁻ − 24) + 40 ± 5
Delta ratio: (Corrected AG − 12) / (24 − HCO₃⁻)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1: Respiratory acidosis
Problem: pH 7.28, PaCO₂ 55 mmHg, HCO₃⁻ 25 mEq/L.
- pH is below 7.35, so the blood is acidemic.
- PaCO₂ is high. CO₂ behaves as an acid in the blood, so high CO₂ supports acidosis.
- HCO₃⁻ is near normal, so the kidneys have not strongly compensated yet.
- Conclusion: Primary respiratory acidosis, likely uncompensated or minimally compensated.
Example 2: Metabolic acidosis with high anion gap
Problem: pH 7.22, PaCO₂ 25, HCO₃⁻ 10, Na⁺ 140, Cl⁻ 100.
- pH is low, so this is acidemia.
- HCO₃⁻ is low, so the primary problem is metabolic acidosis.
- PaCO₂ is also low, which shows respiratory compensation by blowing off CO₂.
- Anion gap = 140 − (100 + 10) = 30, which is elevated.
- Conclusion: High anion gap metabolic acidosis with respiratory compensation.
Example 3: Metabolic alkalosis
Problem: pH 7.50, PaCO₂ 48, HCO₃⁻ 34.
- pH is high, so this is alkalemia.
- HCO₃⁻ is high, so the primary process is metabolic alkalosis.
- PaCO₂ is high, which fits respiratory compensation through hypoventilation.
- Conclusion: Metabolic alkalosis with respiratory compensation.
Example 4: Respiratory alkalosis
Problem: pH 7.52, PaCO₂ 28, HCO₃⁻ 23.
- pH is high, so this is alkalemia.
- PaCO₂ is low. Less CO₂ means less carbonic acid, so this supports alkalosis.
- HCO₃⁻ is near normal, so compensation is limited.
- Conclusion: Primary respiratory alkalosis.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does PaCO₂ represent in acid-base balance?
PaCO₂ reflects the respiratory side. High PaCO₂ pushes toward acidosis, while low PaCO₂ pushes toward alkalosis.
What does HCO₃⁻ represent?
HCO₃⁻ reflects the metabolic and renal side. Low bicarbonate supports metabolic acidosis, while high bicarbonate supports metabolic alkalosis.
Can pH be normal even when there is an acid-base disorder?
Yes. A near-normal pH with abnormal PaCO₂ and HCO₃⁻ often means compensation or a mixed disorder. Always check all three ABG values.