Gravitational Potential Energy Calculator
Calculate potential energy near Earth (U = mgh), change in potential energy (ΔU = mgΔh), or use general gravity (U = −GMm/r) for orbits & space problems — with unit conversions, solve-for mode, quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini visual.
Background
Gravitational potential energy depends on mass, gravity, and height (near Earth), or on the distance r from a massive body (general gravity). In many homework problems, you only need ΔU — and the sign tells you whether energy increased or decreased.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a mode: Near Earth, ΔPE, General gravity, or General gravity Δ.
- Choose Solve for (energy, mass, height/Δh, gravity, or orbital variables).
- Use gravity presets for quick Earth/Moon/Mars/Jupiter values (or custom).
- In Change in PE mode, you can input Δh directly or input h₁ & h₂ and the calculator will compute Δh.
- Click Calculate for results, plus optional steps and visual.
How this calculator works
- Near Earth: U = mgh
- Change in PE: ΔU = mgΔh
- General gravity: U = −GMm/r
- General gravity change: ΔU = GMm(1/r₁ − 1/r₂)
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Change in potential energy
A 2.0 kg book is lifted 1.5 m on Earth. Find ΔU.
- Use ΔU = mgΔh.
- m = 2.0 kg, g = 9.80665 m/s², Δh = 1.5 m.
- ΔU = 2.0 × 9.80665 × 1.5 ≈ 29.4 J.
Example 2 — Near Earth potential energy
A 5.0 kg backpack sits on a shelf 2.0 m above your chosen reference level. Find U on Earth.
- Use U = mgh.
- m = 5.0 kg, g = 9.80665 m/s², h = 2.0 m.
- U = 5.0 × 9.80665 × 2.0 ≈ 98.1 J.
Example 3 — General gravity (advanced)
A 1000 kg satellite is at distance r = 6.371×10⁶ m from Earth’s center. Use M = 5.972×10²⁴ kg. Find U.
- Use U = −GMm/r.
- Plug in: G = 6.67430×10⁻¹¹, M, m, r.
- The result is negative because the reference is U = 0 at infinity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why is ΔU negative sometimes?
Because Δh can be negative (moving down), or because gravitational potential in space is negative by definition (U = −GMm/r) when zero is set at infinity.
Q: Should I use U = mgh or U = −GMm/r?
Use mgh near Earth for small height changes. Use −GMm/r when the distance from the planet’s center matters (satellites, orbits).