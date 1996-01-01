Skip to main content
Gravitational Potential Energy Calculator

Calculate potential energy near Earth (U = mgh), change in potential energy (ΔU = mgΔh), or use general gravity (U = −GMm/r) for orbits & space problems — with unit conversions, solve-for mode, quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini visual.

Background

Gravitational potential energy depends on mass, gravity, and height (near Earth), or on the distance r from a massive body (general gravity). In many homework problems, you only need ΔU — and the sign tells you whether energy increased or decreased.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Near Earth, ΔPE, General gravity, or General gravity Δ.
  • Choose Solve for (energy, mass, height/Δh, gravity, or orbital variables).
  • Use gravity presets for quick Earth/Moon/Mars/Jupiter values (or custom).
  • In Change in PE mode, you can input Δh directly or input h₁ & h₂ and the calculator will compute Δh.
  • Click Calculate for results, plus optional steps and visual.

How this calculator works

  • Near Earth: U = mgh
  • Change in PE: ΔU = mgΔh
  • General gravity: U = −GMm/r
  • General gravity change: ΔU = GMm(1/r₁ − 1/r₂)

Formula & Equation Used

Near Earth: U = mgh

Change in PE: ΔU = mgΔh

General gravity: U = −GMm/r

General gravity change: ΔU = GMm(1/r₁ − 1/r₂)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Change in potential energy

A 2.0 kg book is lifted 1.5 m on Earth. Find ΔU.

  1. Use ΔU = mgΔh.
  2. m = 2.0 kg, g = 9.80665 m/s², Δh = 1.5 m.
  3. ΔU = 2.0 × 9.80665 × 1.5 ≈ 29.4 J.

Example 2 — Near Earth potential energy

A 5.0 kg backpack sits on a shelf 2.0 m above your chosen reference level. Find U on Earth.

  1. Use U = mgh.
  2. m = 5.0 kg, g = 9.80665 m/s², h = 2.0 m.
  3. U = 5.0 × 9.80665 × 2.0 ≈ 98.1 J.

Example 3 — General gravity (advanced)

A 1000 kg satellite is at distance r = 6.371×10⁶ m from Earth’s center. Use M = 5.972×10²⁴ kg. Find U.

  1. Use U = −GMm/r.
  2. Plug in: G = 6.67430×10⁻¹¹, M, m, r.
  3. The result is negative because the reference is U = 0 at infinity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is ΔU negative sometimes?

Because Δh can be negative (moving down), or because gravitational potential in space is negative by definition (U = −GMm/r) when zero is set at infinity.

Q: Should I use U = mgh or U = −GMm/r?

Use mgh near Earth for small height changes. Use −GMm/r when the distance from the planet’s center matters (satellites, orbits).