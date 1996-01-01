Gravitational Potential Energy Calculator

Calculate potential energy near Earth (U = mgh), change in potential energy (ΔU = mgΔh), or use general gravity (U = −GMm/r) for orbits & space problems — with unit conversions, solve-for mode, quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini visual.

Background

Gravitational potential energy depends on mass, gravity, and height (near Earth), or on the distance r from a massive body (general gravity). In many homework problems, you only need ΔU — and the sign tells you whether energy increased or decreased.