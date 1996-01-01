Kinetic Energy Calculator

Calculate kinetic energy from mass and speed: KE = ½mv². Solve for KE, solve for speed, or explore rolling motion (translational + rotational). Includes steps, quick picks, a mini energy bar, and a fun “equivalent drop height” badge.

Background

Kinetic energy measures energy of motion. For straight-line motion, KE = ½mv² (so speed matters a lot because it’s squared). For rolling objects, energy is split between translation and rotation: KE = ½mv² + ½Iω².