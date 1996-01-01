Kinetic Energy Calculator

Skip to main content
Calculate kinetic energy from mass and speed: KE = ½mv². Solve for KE, solve for speed, or explore rolling motion (translational + rotational). Includes steps, quick picks, a mini energy bar, and a fun “equivalent drop height” badge.

Background

Kinetic energy measures energy of motion. For straight-line motion, KE = ½mv² (so speed matters a lot because it’s squared). For rolling objects, energy is split between translation and rotation: KE = ½mv² + ½Iω².

Tip: Speed is squared — doubling v quadruples KE.

How this calculator works

  • Linear motion: KE = ½mv²
  • Solve for speed: v = √(2KE/m)
  • Rolling: KE = ½mv² + ½Iω² with v=ωR
  • Equivalent drop: h = KE/(mg)

Formula & Equation Used

Kinetic energy: KE = ½mv²

Speed from energy: v = √(2KE/m)

Rolling energy: KE = ½mv² + ½Iω²

Equivalent drop height: h = KE/(mg)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — KE from mass + speed

  1. A 0.145 kg baseball moves at 40 m/s. Find KE.
  2. Use KE = ½mv².
  3. KE = 0.5 × 0.145 × 40² = 116 J (about).

Example 2 — Speed from energy

  1. A 2 kg object has 5 kJ of kinetic energy. Find v.
  2. v = √(2KE/m)
  3. v = √(2×5000 / 2) = √5000 ≈ 70.7 m/s

Example 3 — Rolling energy split

  1. A 2 kg solid sphere rolls at 8 m/s. Find total KE.
  2. Solid sphere factor makes KE = (½mv²)·(1 + 2/5) = (½mv²)·1.4.
  3. Translational: ½·2·8² = 64 J. Total: 64·1.4 = 89.6 J.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why does speed matter so much?

Because v is squared. Doubling speed quadruples kinetic energy.

Q: What does “equivalent drop height” mean?

It’s the height that would give the same energy from gravity: mgh = KE.

Q: Why is rolling KE bigger than ½mv²?

Because some energy goes into rotation, not just translation.