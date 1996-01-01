SUVAT Calculator
Solve constant-acceleration motion problems using SUVAT: displacement s, initial velocity u, final velocity v, acceleration a, and time t. Enter any 3 known values and we’ll compute the rest — with steps, unit support, and a mini v–t / s–t visual.
Background
SUVAT equations describe motion with constant acceleration (straight-line kinematics). They’re perfect for free-fall (ignoring air resistance), cars speeding up/slowing down, and uniform acceleration problems.
How to use this calculator
- Pick your sign convention (up/forward positive, or down positive).
- Enter any 3 of the 5 SUVAT variables: s, u, v, a, t.
- Click Calculate to solve the remaining variables.
- If you see multiple valid solutions, choose the one you want (usually t ≥ 0).
Tip: In free fall (ignoring air resistance), use a = -9.81 m/s² if “up” is positive.
How this calculator works
- It uses the 5 constant-acceleration equations and solves for missing variables, including quadratic cases.
- If an equation yields two real solutions (common for time), you’ll be offered both, then filtered by t ≥ 0 when enabled.
- Visuals show the implied motion: v–t is linear, s–t is parabolic when a ≠ 0.
Formula & Equation Used
1) v = u + at
2) s = ut + \u00bdat^2
3) v^2 = u^2 + 2as
4) s = \u00bd(u + v)t
5) s = vt - \u00bdat^2
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Free fall from rest (ignoring air resistance)
A ball is dropped from rest and falls for t = 3 s. Find v and s. Use u = 0 and a = -9.81 m/s² (up positive).
- v = u + at = 0 + (-9.81)(3) = -29.43 m/s
- s = ut + ½at² = 0(3) + ½(-9.81)(3²) = -44.145 m
Negative means “down” because we chose “up” as positive.
Answer: v = -29.43 m/s, s = -44.145 m
Example 2 — Braking to a stop (find stopping distance)
A car is moving at u = 25 m/s and brakes with constant acceleration a = -5 m/s² until it stops (v = 0). Find the stopping distance s.
- Use v² = u² + 2as (no time needed).
- Substitute: 0² = 25² + 2(-5)s
- Solve: 0 = 625 - 10s → 10s = 625 → s = 62.5 m
The negative a means the car is slowing down in the positive direction of motion.
Answer: s = 62.5 m
Example 3 — Toss up & return to start (choose the physical time)
A ball is thrown upward with u = 12 m/s. Take “up” as positive, so gravity is a = -9.81 m/s². The ball returns to the launch point, so s = 0. Find the flight time t.
- Use s = ut + ½at².
- Substitute: 0 = (12)t + ½(-9.81)t²
- Factor: 0 = t(12 - 4.905t)
- Solutions: t = 0 or t = 12/4.905 ≈ 2.45 s
- Pick the physical one: t ≈ 2.45 s (the non-zero flight time).
Getting t = 0 is normal — it’s the “starting instant.” The meaningful solution is the later return time.
Answer: t ≈ 2.45 s
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why do I get two different times?
Some SUVAT setups lead to a quadratic in t, which can have 2 real roots. Usually the physical one is t \u2265 0.
Q: Can displacement s be negative?
Yes — negative just means motion happened in the negative direction based on your sign convention.
Q: When should I NOT use SUVAT?
If acceleration isn’t constant (e.g., strong air resistance / terminal velocity effects), SUVAT becomes an approximation.