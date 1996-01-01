Tip: In free fall (ignoring air resistance), use a = -9.81 m/s² if “up” is positive.

Example 1 — Free fall from rest (ignoring air resistance)

A ball is dropped from rest and falls for t = 3 s. Find v and s. Use u = 0 and a = -9.81 m/s² (up positive).

v = u + at = 0 + (-9.81)(3) = -29.43 m/s s = ut + ½at² = 0(3) + ½(-9.81)(3²) = -44.145 m

Negative means “down” because we chose “up” as positive.

Answer: v = -29.43 m/s, s = -44.145 m

Example 2 — Braking to a stop (find stopping distance)

A car is moving at u = 25 m/s and brakes with constant acceleration a = -5 m/s² until it stops (v = 0). Find the stopping distance s.

Use v² = u² + 2as (no time needed). Substitute: 0² = 25² + 2(-5)s Solve: 0 = 625 - 10s → 10s = 625 → s = 62.5 m

The negative a means the car is slowing down in the positive direction of motion.

Answer: s = 62.5 m

Example 3 — Toss up & return to start (choose the physical time)

A ball is thrown upward with u = 12 m/s. Take “up” as positive, so gravity is a = -9.81 m/s². The ball returns to the launch point, so s = 0. Find the flight time t.

Use s = ut + ½at² . Substitute: 0 = (12)t + ½(-9.81)t² Factor: 0 = t(12 - 4.905t) Solutions: t = 0 or t = 12/4.905 ≈ 2.45 s Pick the physical one: t ≈ 2.45 s (the non-zero flight time).

Getting t = 0 is normal — it’s the “starting instant.” The meaningful solution is the later return time.

Answer: t ≈ 2.45 s