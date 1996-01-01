Skip to main content
Sign convention: use + for your positive direction. Example: if “up” is positive, gravity is negative.

Use Set a = ±g to apply gravity with your chosen sign convention.

Chips prefill common kinematics scenarios. You can tweak values after the fill.

How to use this calculator

  1. Pick your sign convention (up/forward positive, or down positive).
  2. Enter any 3 of the 5 SUVAT variables: s, u, v, a, t.
  3. Click Calculate to solve the remaining variables.
  4. If you see multiple valid solutions, choose the one you want (usually t ≥ 0).

Tip: In free fall (ignoring air resistance), use a = -9.81 m/s² if “up” is positive.

How this calculator works

  • It uses the 5 constant-acceleration equations and solves for missing variables, including quadratic cases.
  • If an equation yields two real solutions (common for time), you’ll be offered both, then filtered by t ≥ 0 when enabled.
  • Visuals show the implied motion: v–t is linear, s–t is parabolic when a ≠ 0.

Formula & Equation Used

1) v = u + at

2) s = ut + \u00bdat^2

3) v^2 = u^2 + 2as

4) s = \u00bd(u + v)t

5) s = vt - \u00bdat^2

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Free fall from rest (ignoring air resistance)

A ball is dropped from rest and falls for t = 3 s. Find v and s. Use u = 0 and a = -9.81 m/s² (up positive).

  1. v = u + at = 0 + (-9.81)(3) = -29.43 m/s
  2. s = ut + ½at² = 0(3) + ½(-9.81)(3²) = -44.145 m

Negative means “down” because we chose “up” as positive.

Answer: v = -29.43 m/s, s = -44.145 m

Example 2 — Braking to a stop (find stopping distance)

A car is moving at u = 25 m/s and brakes with constant acceleration a = -5 m/s² until it stops (v = 0). Find the stopping distance s.

  1. Use v² = u² + 2as (no time needed).
  2. Substitute: 0² = 25² + 2(-5)s
  3. Solve: 0 = 625 - 10s → 10s = 625 → s = 62.5 m

The negative a means the car is slowing down in the positive direction of motion.

Answer: s = 62.5 m

Example 3 — Toss up & return to start (choose the physical time)

A ball is thrown upward with u = 12 m/s. Take “up” as positive, so gravity is a = -9.81 m/s². The ball returns to the launch point, so s = 0. Find the flight time t.

  1. Use s = ut + ½at².
  2. Substitute: 0 = (12)t + ½(-9.81)t²
  3. Factor: 0 = t(12 - 4.905t)
  4. Solutions: t = 0 or t = 12/4.905 ≈ 2.45 s
  5. Pick the physical one: t ≈ 2.45 s (the non-zero flight time).

Getting t = 0 is normal — it’s the “starting instant.” The meaningful solution is the later return time.

Answer: t ≈ 2.45 s

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do I get two different times?

Some SUVAT setups lead to a quadratic in t, which can have 2 real roots. Usually the physical one is t \u2265 0.

Q: Can displacement s be negative?

Yes — negative just means motion happened in the negative direction based on your sign convention.

Q: When should I NOT use SUVAT?

If acceleration isn’t constant (e.g., strong air resistance / terminal velocity effects), SUVAT becomes an approximation.