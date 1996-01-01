Heritability & Quantitative Genetics Calculator

Heritability describes variation in a population , not how much of one individual’s trait is “genetic.” For predicting response to selection, use narrow-sense heritability , h², not broad-sense heritability, H².

Before you calculate

Calculator mode

Heritability from variance components — calculate H² and h² Breeder’s equation — solve R = h²S Realized heritability — estimate h² from R and S Parent-offspring regression — estimate h² from slope or raw data

Use this mode when you know genetic and phenotypic variance components.