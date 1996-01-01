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Heritability & Quantitative Genetics Calculator

Calculate broad-sense heritability, narrow-sense heritability, response to selection, selection differential, and quantitative genetics variance components with clear steps and visuals.

Background

Quantitative genetics studies traits that vary continuously, such as height, crop yield, body size, milk production, or beak depth. Heritability estimates how much of the phenotypic variation in a population is associated with genetic variation. It does not tell you how “genetic” a single individual’s trait is.

Enter quantitative genetics data

Before you calculate

Heritability describes variation in a population, not how much of one individual’s trait is “genetic.” For predicting response to selection, use narrow-sense heritability, h², not broad-sense heritability, H².

Use this mode when you know genetic and phenotypic variance components.

Variance components

Enter variance components. Leave optional components blank if they are not provided.

Breeder’s equation

Enter any two values to solve the third: R = h²S.

Realized heritability from selection

Realized heritability estimates how strongly offspring changed relative to the selected parents.

Parent-offspring regression

Estimate narrow-sense heritability from either a provided regression slope or raw parent-offspring data.

Enter paired parent and offspring trait values. Use at least 3 complete pairs.

# Parent or mid-parent value Offspring value

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Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Use heritability from variance components when you have VA, VD, VI, VE, or VP.
  • Use breeder’s equation when you want to solve for response to selection, heritability, or selection differential.
  • Use realized heritability when you know the original mean, selected parent mean, and offspring mean.
  • Use parent-offspring regression when your class gives you a regression slope or paired parent-offspring data.

How this calculator works

  • Broad-sense heritability includes total genetic variance.
  • Narrow-sense heritability uses additive genetic variance, which is most useful for predicting response to selection.
  • Response to selection predicts how much the next generation’s mean changes after selection.
  • Realized heritability is calculated from observed selection response.
  • Parent-offspring regression estimates h² from the slope of offspring trait values plotted against parent or mid-parent values.

Formula & Equations Used

Phenotypic variance: VP = VG + VE + VG×E

Total genetic variance: VG = VA + VD + VI

Broad-sense heritability: H² = VG / VP

Narrow-sense heritability: h² = VA / VP

Breeder’s equation: R = h²S

Realized heritability: h² = R / S

Parent-offspring regression: h² = b for mid-parent regression, or h² = 2b for one-parent regression

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Heritability from variance components

A trait has VA = 40, VD = 10, VI = 5, VE = 45, and VP = 100.

  1. Total genetic variance = 40 + 10 + 5 = 55
  2. Broad-sense heritability = 55 / 100 = 0.55, or 55%
  3. Narrow-sense heritability = 40 / 100 = 0.40, or 40%

Example 2 — Breeder’s equation

If h² = 0.4 and S = 5, then R = 0.4 × 5 = 2.

Example 3 — Realized heritability

A crop population has an original mean yield of 100 g. The selected parents average 110 g, and their offspring average 104 g.

  1. Selection differential: S = 110 − 100 = 10
  2. Response to selection: R = 104 − 100 = 4
  3. Realized heritability: h² = R / S = 4 / 10 = 0.40, or 40%

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does heritability mean?

Heritability estimates the proportion of variation in a trait within a population that is associated with genetic variation.

Q: Is heritability about individuals?

No. Heritability describes variation in a population, not how much of one individual’s trait is caused by genes.

Q: What is the difference between H² and h²?

Broad-sense heritability, H², includes total genetic variance. Narrow-sense heritability, h², includes only additive genetic variance.

Q: Why is narrow-sense heritability useful?

Narrow-sense heritability is especially useful because additive genetic variance predicts response to selection.

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