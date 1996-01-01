Polynomial multiplication uses the distributive property:

(a + b)(c + d) = ac + ad + bc + bd

More generally, multiply every term in the first polynomial by every term in the second polynomial:

(aₘxᵐ + … + a₁x + a₀)(bₙxⁿ + … + b₁x + b₀)

Then add all term-by-term products and combine like terms.