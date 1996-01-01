Ordinary Differential Equations (ODE) Calculator

The solution grows quickly at first, then slows as it approaches the carrying capacity K=100.

The solution is y = 10e^{-0.5x}. The graph decreases quickly at first, then levels off toward zero.

The solution is y = e^{2x}. The slope field shows curves growing faster as y increases.

Solve the initial value problem:

What is an ordinary differential equation? An ordinary differential equation relates a function to one or more of its derivatives with respect to a single independent variable.

What is a first-order differential equation? A first-order differential equation contains the first derivative, such as dy/dx, but no higher derivatives like d²y/dx².

What does a slope field show? A slope field shows the tiny local slopes determined by the differential equation. Solution curves follow those slope directions.

What is an initial value problem? An initial value problem gives both a differential equation and a starting point, such as y(0)=1, so the calculator can find one specific solution curve.