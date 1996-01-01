Absolute value equation: |A| = k → A = k or A = −k

Q: What types of equations can this solver handle?

It supports common student-friendly one-variable equations, including linear, quadratic, simple rational, absolute value, radical, exponential, and logarithmic equations.

Q: Can this solver show steps?

Yes. It explains the method and gives step-by-step work for supported equation types.

Q: Does the calculator check answers?

Yes. When possible, it substitutes each solution back into the original equation.

Q: Why can radical equations create extraneous solutions?

Squaring both sides can introduce answers that do not work in the original equation, so radical equation solutions must be checked.

Q: Is this a full computer algebra system?

No. It is designed as an educational equation solver for common algebra patterns students see in class.