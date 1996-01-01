Tip: If you’re unsure about signs, rewrite your equation so all variable terms are on the left and the constant is on the right.

Tip: If you get a row like 0x + 0y + 0z = 5, the system has no solution .

Q: What does it mean if there are infinitely many solutions?

It means the equations describe the same line/plane (one equation is a multiple of another), so there are many solutions that satisfy all equations.

Q: Why do you prefer exact fractions?

Fractions keep results clean and avoid rounding errors. You can still show decimals with rounding.

Q: What method should I pick?

Auto is best. For 2×2, elimination is usually fastest. For 3×3, Gaussian elimination is the most reliable.

Q: Can this solve nonlinear systems?

Not this one — this tool is for linear systems only (variables to the first power).