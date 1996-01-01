Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Pick the system size (2×2 or 3×3).
  2. Choose a method (Auto is usually best).
  3. Enter coefficients in the form a·x + b·y (= + d·z) = c.
  4. Click Calculate to get the classification (unique / none / infinite) and the solution when it exists.
  5. Optional: toggle Show step-by-step and Prefer exact fractions to see clean algebra.

Tip: If you’re unsure about signs, rewrite your equation so all variable terms are on the left and the constant is on the right.

How this calculator works

  • 2×2 systems: we classify using the determinant and/or elimination consistency.
  • 3×3 systems: we use Gaussian elimination to reach row-echelon form and classify.
  • Solution types: unique (one solution), none (inconsistent), or infinite (dependent).

Tip: If you get a row like 0x + 0y + 0z = 5, the system has no solution.

Formula & Equation Used

2×2 determinant: Δ = a₁b₂ − a₂b₁

Unique solution: if Δ ≠ 0

Gaussian elimination: row operations to simplify the augmented matrix.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — 2×2 unique solution

Solve: 2x + y = 5 and x − y = 1

  1. Add the equations to eliminate y: (2x + y) + (x − y) = 5 + 1
  2. So 3x = 6x = 2
  3. Plug into x − y = 1: 2 − y = 1y = 1

Example 2 — 2×2 no solution

Solve: 2x + 4y = 6 and x + 2y = 4

  1. Multiply the second equation by 2: 2x + 4y = 8
  2. Now compare: first says 2x + 4y = 6 but the scaled second says 2x + 4y = 8
  3. This contradiction means the system is inconsistentno solution.

Example 3 — 3×3 unique solution

Solve: x + y + z = 6, 2x − y + z = 3, and x + 2y − z = 3

  1. Start with equation (1): x = 6 − y − z
  2. Substitute into (2): 2(6 − y − z) − y + z = 33y + z = 9
  3. Substitute into (3): (6 − y − z) + 2y − z = 3y − 2z = −3
  4. Solve the 2×2 system: from y − 2z = −3y = 2z − 3. Plug into 3y + z = 9: 3(2z − 3) + z = 97z = 18z = 18/7.
  5. Then y = 2(18/7) − 3 = 15/7.
  6. Finally x = 6 − y − z = 6 − 15/7 − 18/7 = 9/7.

Final answer: x = 9/7, y = 15/7, z = 18/7.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does it mean if there are infinitely many solutions?

It means the equations describe the same line/plane (one equation is a multiple of another), so there are many solutions that satisfy all equations.

Q: Why do you prefer exact fractions?

Fractions keep results clean and avoid rounding errors. You can still show decimals with rounding.

Q: What method should I pick?

Auto is best. For 2×2, elimination is usually fastest. For 3×3, Gaussian elimination is the most reliable.

Q: Can this solve nonlinear systems?

Not this one — this tool is for linear systems only (variables to the first power).