Graphing Calculator

Slope of a line: for y = mx + b, slope is m

x-intercepts / roots: solve or estimate where f(x) = 0

Example 2 — Compare y = x² and y = (x - 2)² + 1

Q: What kinds of functions can I graph?

You can graph many common student functions, including linear, quadratic, polynomial, rational, radical, exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, and absolute value functions.

Q: Can I graph more than one function?

Yes. Enter each function on its own line to compare multiple graphs.

Q: Can I zoom and move the graph?

Yes. Use the zoom buttons, mouse-wheel zoom, or drag the graph to pan.

Q: What does Trace mode do?

Trace mode highlights live ordered pairs as you move across the graph, helping connect x-values to y-values.

Q: Is this a replacement for learning graphing by hand?

No. It is a learning aid designed to help students connect equations, tables, and visual graph behavior.