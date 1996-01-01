Graphing Calculator
Graph functions, compare equations, view tables of values, and understand key features like intercepts, roots, slopes, vertices, asymptotes, and transformations. This student-friendly graphing calculator helps connect equations to visuals with clear explanations and step-by-step insights.
Background
Graphs turn equations into pictures. Instead of only seeing symbols like y = x² - 4, students can see where the function crosses the axes, where it increases or decreases, and how changes in the equation move or stretch the graph.
How to use this calculator
- Enter one function, such as x^2 - 4, or enter multiple functions on separate lines.
- Use the graph window controls or interact directly with the graph using wheel zoom and drag pan.
- Use Trace mode to inspect live ordered pairs on the graph.
- Use the Tangent tool to estimate a tangent line and slope behavior near the hovered point.
- Export the graph as an SVG for study notes, homework, or review.
How this calculator works
- It reads each function and evaluates y-values across the chosen x-window.
- It plots points and connects smooth sections while avoiding undefined values and jumps.
- It estimates intercepts by checking where the graph crosses the axes.
- It identifies common function types such as linear, quadratic, rational, radical, exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, and absolute value functions.
- It builds a table of values so students can connect the equation, graph, and numerical outputs.
Formula & Equations Used
Function notation: y = f(x)
y-intercept: evaluate f(0)
x-intercepts / roots: solve or estimate where f(x) = 0
Slope of a line: for y = mx + b, slope is m
Quadratic vertex form: y = a(x - h)^2 + k, vertex is (h, k)
Approximate tangent slope: f′(x) ≈ [f(x+h) − f(x−h)] ÷ 2h
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Graph y = x² - 4
- Enter x^2 - 4.
- The y-intercept is found by evaluating f(0) = 0² - 4 = -4.
- The x-intercepts happen where x² - 4 = 0.
- Factor: (x - 2)(x + 2) = 0.
- The graph crosses the x-axis at x = -2 and x = 2.
- The graph is a parabola opening upward with vertex (0, -4).
Example 2 — Compare y = x² and y = (x - 2)² + 1
- Enter both functions on separate lines: x^2 and (x - 2)^2 + 1.
- The parent function y = x² has vertex (0, 0).
- The function y = (x - 2)² + 1 is in vertex form.
- The (x - 2) moves the graph right 2 units.
- The +1 moves the graph up 1 unit.
- So the new vertex is (2, 1).
- This comparison helps students see how changing the equation transforms the graph visually.
Example 3 — Graph y = 1/x
- Enter 1/x.
- The function is undefined when x = 0 because division by zero is not allowed.
- This creates a vertical asymptote at x = 0.
- As x becomes very large or very small, the graph gets closer to y = 0.
- This creates a horizontal asymptote at y = 0.
- The graph appears in two separate branches, one in Quadrant I and one in Quadrant III.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What kinds of functions can I graph?
You can graph many common student functions, including linear, quadratic, polynomial, rational, radical, exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, and absolute value functions.
Q: Can I graph more than one function?
Yes. Enter each function on its own line to compare multiple graphs.
Q: Can I zoom and move the graph?
Yes. Use the zoom buttons, mouse-wheel zoom, or drag the graph to pan.
Q: What does Trace mode do?
Trace mode highlights live ordered pairs as you move across the graph, helping connect x-values to y-values.
Q: Is this a replacement for learning graphing by hand?
No. It is a learning aid designed to help students connect equations, tables, and visual graph behavior.