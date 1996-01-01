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Graphing Calculator

Graph functions, compare equations, view tables of values, and understand key features like intercepts, roots, slopes, vertices, asymptotes, and transformations. This student-friendly graphing calculator helps connect equations to visuals with clear explanations and step-by-step insights.

Background

Graphs turn equations into pictures. Instead of only seeing symbols like y = x² - 4, students can see where the function crosses the axes, where it increases or decreases, and how changes in the equation move or stretch the graph.

Enter function(s)

Start with single function mode. Use multiple functions when you want to compare graphs.

Function input

Enter one function per line. You can write y = or just the expression. Supported examples include x^2, sqrt(x), abs(x), sin(x), ln(x), and 1/x.

Graph window

Options

Chips prefill and graph immediately.

Graph

No graph yet. Enter a function like x^2 - 4, 2x + 1, or sin(x), then click Graph.

Hover over the graph to inspect x and y coordinates.

Tip: Hover to inspect coordinates. Turn on Trace mode for a stronger ordered-pair readout. Use your mouse wheel to zoom and drag the graph to pan.

How to use this calculator

  • Enter one function, such as x^2 - 4, or enter multiple functions on separate lines.
  • Use the graph window controls or interact directly with the graph using wheel zoom and drag pan.
  • Use Trace mode to inspect live ordered pairs on the graph.
  • Use the Tangent tool to estimate a tangent line and slope behavior near the hovered point.
  • Export the graph as an SVG for study notes, homework, or review.

How this calculator works

  • It reads each function and evaluates y-values across the chosen x-window.
  • It plots points and connects smooth sections while avoiding undefined values and jumps.
  • It estimates intercepts by checking where the graph crosses the axes.
  • It identifies common function types such as linear, quadratic, rational, radical, exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, and absolute value functions.
  • It builds a table of values so students can connect the equation, graph, and numerical outputs.

Formula & Equations Used

Function notation: y = f(x)

y-intercept: evaluate f(0)

x-intercepts / roots: solve or estimate where f(x) = 0

Slope of a line: for y = mx + b, slope is m

Quadratic vertex form: y = a(x - h)^2 + k, vertex is (h, k)

Approximate tangent slope: f′(x) ≈ [f(x+h) − f(x−h)] ÷ 2h

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Graph y = x² - 4

  1. Enter x^2 - 4.
  2. The y-intercept is found by evaluating f(0) = 0² - 4 = -4.
  3. The x-intercepts happen where x² - 4 = 0.
  4. Factor: (x - 2)(x + 2) = 0.
  5. The graph crosses the x-axis at x = -2 and x = 2.
  6. The graph is a parabola opening upward with vertex (0, -4).

Example 2 — Compare y = x² and y = (x - 2)² + 1

  1. Enter both functions on separate lines: x^2 and (x - 2)^2 + 1.
  2. The parent function y = x² has vertex (0, 0).
  3. The function y = (x - 2)² + 1 is in vertex form.
  4. The (x - 2) moves the graph right 2 units.
  5. The +1 moves the graph up 1 unit.
  6. So the new vertex is (2, 1).
  7. This comparison helps students see how changing the equation transforms the graph visually.

Example 3 — Graph y = 1/x

  1. Enter 1/x.
  2. The function is undefined when x = 0 because division by zero is not allowed.
  3. This creates a vertical asymptote at x = 0.
  4. As x becomes very large or very small, the graph gets closer to y = 0.
  5. This creates a horizontal asymptote at y = 0.
  6. The graph appears in two separate branches, one in Quadrant I and one in Quadrant III.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What kinds of functions can I graph?

You can graph many common student functions, including linear, quadratic, polynomial, rational, radical, exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, and absolute value functions.

Q: Can I graph more than one function?

Yes. Enter each function on its own line to compare multiple graphs.

Q: Can I zoom and move the graph?

Yes. Use the zoom buttons, mouse-wheel zoom, or drag the graph to pan.

Q: What does Trace mode do?

Trace mode highlights live ordered pairs as you move across the graph, helping connect x-values to y-values.

Q: Is this a replacement for learning graphing by hand?

No. It is a learning aid designed to help students connect equations, tables, and visual graph behavior.

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