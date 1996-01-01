Derivative Calculator

Skip to main content
Differentiate a function f(x) to get f′(x) (and optionally f″(x)) with clear, student-friendly steps. Supports polynomials, fractions, radicals, trig, exponentials, and logs. Includes a graph of f(x) and f′(x) on the same x-axis.

Background

The derivative f′(x) is the instantaneous rate of change (slope of the tangent line) of f(x). This calculator applies the classic differentiation rules: power rule, product rule, quotient rule, chain rule, and common derivatives like d/dx(sin x)=cos x, d/dx(ln x)=1/x, and d/dx(e^x)=e^x.

Enter inputs

Tips: use parentheses for fractions like (3x+9)/(2-x). Use ^ for powers (x^2). Use sqrt( ) (or √) and pi (or π).

Keypad (optional)

Options:

If your function has a restricted domain (like ln(x)) or a vertical asymptote (like division by zero), gaps are expected.

Result:

No results yet. Enter f(x) and click Differentiate.

How to use this calculator

  • Type f(x) using x (example: (3x+9)/(2-x)).
  • Optional: use the keypad to insert functions like sin( ), ln( ), and sqrt( ).
  • Click Differentiate to get f′(x) (and optionally f″(x)).
  • Use the graph to compare f(x) and slope behavior in f′(x).

How this calculator works

  • Parses your input into a math expression tree (so parentheses and powers behave correctly).
  • Applies differentiation rules (power, product, quotient, chain) to build f′(x).
  • Optionally simplifies algebra like x·1 → x or x+0 → x.
  • Plots f(x) and f′(x) using robust scaling so asymptotes don’t flatten the chart.

Common Derivative Rules

  • Constant rule: d/dx(c)=0
  • Power rule: d/dx(x^n)=n·x^(n−1)
  • Sum/Difference: (u±v)′=u′±v′
  • Product: (uv)′=u′v+uv′
  • Quotient: (u/v)′=(u′v−uv′)/v^2
  • Chain: (g(h(x)))′=g′(h(x))·h′(x)

Common Derivative Formulas

  • Trig: (sin x)′=cos x, (cos x)′=−sin x, (tan x)′=sec^2 x
  • Log: (ln x)′=1/x, (log x)′=1/(x·ln 10)
  • Exponential: (e^x)′=e^x, (a^x)′=a^x·ln(a)
  • Root: (sqrt(x))′=1/(2·sqrt(x))
  • Inverse trig: (arctan x)′=1/(1+x^2)

Examples

Example 1: Chain rule

Differentiate f(x)=sin(3x^2)

  1. Outer function: sin(u), inner: u=3x^2.
  2. f′(x)=cos(u)·u′ (chain rule).
  3. u′=6xf′(x)=6x·cos(3x^2).

Example 2: Quotient rule

Differentiate f(x)=(x^2+1)/(x−3)

  1. Let u=x^2+1 and v=x−3.
  2. u′=2x, v′=1.
  3. f′(x)=(u′v−uv′)/v^2 = (2x(x−3) − (x^2+1)·1)/(x−3)^2.

Example 3: Log + polynomial

Differentiate f(x)=ln(x)+x^2

  1. (ln x)′=1/x.
  2. (x^2)′=2x.
  3. So f′(x)=1/x + 2x.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does it do implicit differentiation?

In v1, this calculator focuses on explicit functions f(x) (the most common homework workflow and keeps outputs predictable).

Q: Why might the graph have gaps or “shoot to infinity”?

If f(x) is undefined for some x values (like division by zero or ln(x) for x≤0), the plot breaks the line at that spot. The graph also uses robust auto-scaling so asymptotes don’t ruin the whole view.

Q: Can I type √ and π?

Yes — use or sqrt( ), and π or pi.

