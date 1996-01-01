Derivative Calculator

Q: Does it do implicit differentiation?

In v1, this calculator focuses on explicit functions f(x) (the most common homework workflow and keeps outputs predictable).

Q: Why might the graph have gaps or “shoot to infinity”?

If f(x) is undefined for some x values (like division by zero or ln(x) for x≤0), the plot breaks the line at that spot. The graph also uses robust auto-scaling so asymptotes don’t ruin the whole view.

Q: Can I type √ and π?

Yes — use √ or sqrt( ), and π or pi.