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Taylor Series Calculator

Find Taylor and Maclaurin polynomials step by step. Enter a supported function, choose the center and degree, and optionally evaluate the approximation at a target value of x. The calculator shows the polynomial, the derivative pattern, approximation results, and clear student-friendly explanations.

Background

A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a chosen center a using derivatives. When a = 0, the result is called a Maclaurin polynomial. These approximations are extremely useful in Calculus because polynomials are usually easier to evaluate, differentiate, and integrate than the original function.

Enter values

Tip: Use Maclaurin when the center is 0. That is the most common classroom case.

Supported function formats

This upgraded version supports many common Calculus-ready inputs, including polynomials, sums, products, quotients, powers with constant exponents, and standard functions such as sin(...), cos(...), exp(...), e^(...), ln(...), log(...), sqrt(...), and arctan(...). Examples: x^2*e^x, x*sin(x), (1+x)^3, ln(2+x), 1/(1+x^2), sqrt(1+x).

Series setup

Use x as the variable. Examples: e^x, sin(x), ln(1+x), x^2*e^x.

Pick the point where the polynomial is centered.

Degree 4 or 5 is often a great teaching sweet spot.

Leave blank if you only want the polynomial.

Options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate. Try inputs like e^x, sin(x), ln(1+x), or x^2*e^x.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Taylor or Maclaurin mode.
  • Enter a supported function such as e^x, sin(x), ln(1+x), ln(x), 1/(1-x), or a polynomial like x^3-2x+1.
  • Choose the center a and the degree n.
  • Optionally enter a target value of x to evaluate the polynomial approximation.
  • Click Calculate to see the polynomial, derivative pattern, approximation details, and the step-by-step construction.

How this calculator works

  • It uses the Taylor polynomial formula T_n(x) = Σ [f^(k)(a) / k!] (x-a)^k.
  • The calculator finds the needed coefficients up to your chosen degree.
  • For common functions, it uses known derivative patterns or standard series forms.
  • If you enter an evaluation point, it computes the polynomial value there and compares it to the actual function value whenever the input is supported for direct evaluation.
  • The approximation is generally best when x stays close to the center a.

Formula & Equations Used

Taylor polynomial: T_n(x) = Σ [f^(k)(a)/k!] (x-a)^k

Maclaurin polynomial: T_n(x) = Σ [f^(k)(0)/k!] x^k

Approximation idea: f(x) ≈ T_n(x) near the center.

Absolute error: |f(x) - T_n(x)|

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Degree-4 Maclaurin polynomial for e^x

Since every derivative of e^x is still e^x, all derivative values at x = 0 equal 1.

  1. Use T_4(x) = f(0) + f'(0)x + f''(0)x²/2! + f'''(0)x³/3! + f⁽⁴⁾(0)x⁴/4!.
  2. Substitute the derivative values 1,1,1,1,1.
  3. Get T_4(x) = 1 + x + x²/2 + x³/6 + x⁴/24.

Example 2 — Degree-3 Taylor polynomial for ln(x) centered at a = 1

  1. Compute derivatives: f'(x)=1/x, f''(x)=-1/x², f'''(x)=2/x³.
  2. Evaluate at x = 1: f(1)=0, f'(1)=1, f''(1)=-1, f'''(1)=2.
  3. Build the polynomial: T_3(x) = (x-1) - (x-1)²/2 + (x-1)³/3.

Example 3 — Approximate e^{0.2}

Using T_3(x)=1+x+x²/2+x³/6, T_3(0.2)=1+0.2+0.02+0.001333…≈1.221333, which is very close to the actual value.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the difference between a Taylor series and a Maclaurin series?

A Maclaurin series is just a Taylor series centered at a = 0.

Q: Why does the approximation work best near the center?

Because the polynomial is built from the function and its derivatives at that center, so the match is usually strongest nearby.

Q: Does a higher degree always help?

Usually near the center, yes. But farther away from the center, even a higher-degree polynomial may lose accuracy.

Q: Why do factorials appear in the formula?

Each derivative term is divided by n! so the polynomial is scaled correctly term by term.

Q: Why is arctan(x) limited to Maclaurin here?

This version focuses on the most common classroom use and keeps the calculator fast, reliable, and student-friendly.

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