Taylor Series Calculator

Find Taylor and Maclaurin polynomials step by step. Enter a supported function, choose the center and degree, and optionally evaluate the approximation at a target value of x. The calculator shows the polynomial, the derivative pattern, approximation results, and clear student-friendly explanations.

Background

A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a chosen center a using derivatives. When a = 0, the result is called a Maclaurin polynomial. These approximations are extremely useful in Calculus because polynomials are usually easier to evaluate, differentiate, and integrate than the original function.