Function Analyzer Calculator

Derivative: f′(x) describes slope and increasing/decreasing behavior.

Critical points: Points where f′(x) = 0 or where the derivative is undefined may be local maximum or minimum candidates.

Second derivative: f″(x) helps describe concavity and possible inflection points.

Definite integral: The signed area estimate approximates ∫ f(x) dx over the chosen interval.

Taylor polynomial: A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a center point using derivative values at that point.