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Function Analyzer Calculator

Analyze a single-variable function with domain, range, intercepts, limits, derivatives, extrema, concavity, inflection points, asymptotes, Taylor polynomials, graph visuals, tables, and step-by-step explanations.

Background

A function analyzer studies how a function behaves. Instead of only graphing the curve, it helps identify where the function is defined, where it crosses the axes, where it increases or decreases, where it has local maximum or minimum points, and how its slope and concavity change.

Analyze a function

Function input

Supported examples include x^2 - 4, x^3 - 3x, 1/x, sqrt(x), sin(x), and e^x.

Report settings

Options

Result

Copied!

No result yet. Enter a function, then click Analyze.

Move over the graph to trace approximate coordinates.

How to use this Function Analyzer Calculator

  • Enter a single-variable function such as x^2 - 4 or x^3 - 3x.
  • Choose the x-window for the graph and numerical analysis.
  • Set an analysis point x = a to see the function value, slope, and tangent line.
  • Click Analyze to generate a function report with graph features, derivative behavior, concavity, tables, and explanations.

How this calculator works

  • It samples the function over the selected x-window to create a graph and table of values.
  • It estimates intercepts, roots, extrema, concavity changes, discontinuities, and asymptote-like behavior.
  • It uses numerical derivative estimates to identify increasing/decreasing intervals and critical point candidates.
  • It uses numerical second-derivative estimates to identify concavity intervals and possible inflection points.
  • It estimates area under the curve and Taylor polynomial behavior when possible.

Formula & Concepts Used

Derivative: f′(x) describes slope and increasing/decreasing behavior.

Critical points: Points where f′(x) = 0 or where the derivative is undefined may be local maximum or minimum candidates.

Second derivative: f″(x) helps describe concavity and possible inflection points.

Definite integral: The signed area estimate approximates ∫ f(x) dx over the chosen interval.

Taylor polynomial: A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a center point using derivative values at that point.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Analyze a cubic function

  1. Start with f(x) = x³ − 3x.
  2. Find intercepts by solving x³ − 3x = 0.
  3. Factor: x(x² − 3) = 0, so the x-intercepts are approximately −1.732, 0, and 1.732.
  4. Differentiate: f′(x) = 3x² − 3.
  5. Set f′(x) = 0: 3x² − 3 = 0, so x = −1 and x = 1.
  6. Use derivative signs and the graph to classify local maximum and local minimum behavior.

Example 2 — Analyze a quadratic function

  1. Enter f(x) = x² − 4.
  2. Find x-intercepts by solving x² − 4 = 0.
  3. Factor: (x − 2)(x + 2) = 0, so x = −2 and x = 2.
  4. The y-intercept is (0, −4).
  5. The derivative is f′(x) = 2x, so the function decreases before x = 0 and increases after x = 0.
  6. The vertex (0, −4) is the absolute minimum.

Example 3 — Analyze a rational function

  1. Enter f(x) = 1/x.
  2. The function is undefined at x = 0, so the domain excludes 0.
  3. There is no x-intercept because 1/x never equals 0.
  4. There is no y-intercept because x = 0 is not allowed.
  5. The graph has a vertical asymptote at x = 0 and a horizontal asymptote at y = 0.
  6. The calculator flags discontinuity/asymptote behavior and explains the window-based graph notes.

Common mistakes when analyzing functions

  • Assuming one graph window shows every root, extrema, asymptote, or discontinuity.
  • Confusing x-intercepts with y-intercepts.
  • Treating numerical estimates as exact symbolic answers.
  • Forgetting that critical points are candidates, not automatically maximum or minimum points.
  • Ignoring domain restrictions, such as division by zero, square roots of negative numbers, or logarithms of nonpositive values.

FAQs

What does a function analyzer do?

A function analyzer studies a function’s behavior, including intercepts, domain notes, derivative behavior, extrema, concavity, inflection points, asymptotes, graph shape, and table values.

Is this the same as a graphing calculator?

No. A graphing calculator focuses mainly on plotting functions. A function analyzer produces a deeper single-function report with calculus-based features and explanations.

Can this calculator find exact symbolic answers?

This version provides useful numerical and educational analysis. Some results may be estimates, especially roots, extrema, inflection points, limits, and asymptotes.

Why do I need to choose an x-window?

The x-window controls what part of the function is graphed and numerically sampled. A wider or narrower window can reveal different behavior.

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