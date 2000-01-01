Skip to main content
For general cases, mg/L = ppm × ρ. In dilute water, ρ ≈ 1 so ppm ≈ mg/L.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose the direction: ppm → M or M → ppm.
  • Enter the solute’s molar mass Mᵣ (g·mol⁻¹).
  • Provide ppm or M according to the direction.
  • Select density: assume water (ρ=1) or input a custom ρ (kg·L⁻¹).
  • Click Calculate or use Quick picks (auto-calculates).

Formula & Equation Used

Water (dilute): 1 ppm ≈ 1 mg·L⁻¹

General: mg·L⁻¹ = ppm × ρ (kg·L⁻¹)

ppm → M: M = (ppm × ρ / 1000) / Mᵣ

M → ppm: ppm = (1000 × M × Mᵣ) / ρ

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 100 ppm NaCl → M (water)

ppm → mg·L⁻¹: 100 ppm ≈ 100 mg·L⁻¹.
M = (100/1000) / 58.44 = 0.1 / 58.44 ≈ 1.71×10⁻³ mol·L⁻¹.

Example 2 — 0.010 M H₂SO₄ → ppm (water)

ppm = 1000 × 0.010 × 98.079 ≈ 981 ppm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is 1 ppm = 1 mg/L valid?

For dilute aqueous solutions near ρ ≈ 1 kg·L⁻¹. Otherwise use custom ρ.

Q: Units for density?

kg·L⁻¹ (same as g·mL⁻¹). Water at 25 °C ≈ 0.997 kg·L⁻¹ (≈1.00).

Q: What if my solution is concentrated?

Use a measured or literature density instead of assuming ρ = 1.