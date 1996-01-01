Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Pick a method at the top: A280, Standard curve, or Dilution.
  2. Enter your measurements (and a blank if you have one).
  3. If you diluted before measuring, set DF so the calculator reports the original concentration.
  4. Click Calculate. Use Step-by-step to see the exact math.

Quick tip: For A280, you’ll get the most useful outputs (mg/mL and µM) if you provide the protein’s molecular weight.

How this calculator works

  • A280 (Beer–Lambert): A = ε·c·lc = A/(ε·l)
  • Standard curve: y = m·C + bC = (signal − b)/m
  • Dilution: C₁V₁ = C₂V₂

Best practice: use blank-corrected signals and apply dilution factor at the end to recover the original sample concentration.

Formula & Equation Used

Blank correction: ycorr = y − yblank

A280: c (M) = Acorr / (ε·l)

Convert M → mg/mL: mg/mL = M · (MW g/mol)

Standard curve: C = (ycorr − b)/m

Dilution correction: Coriginal = DF · Cmeasured

Dilution equation: C₁V₁ = C₂V₂

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — A280 (Beer–Lambert)

A280=0.84, blank=0.05, ε=43824 M⁻¹cm⁻¹, l=1 cm, DF=10.

  1. Correct: Acorr = 0.84 − 0.05 = 0.79
  2. Compute: c = 0.79/(43824·1) M
  3. Apply DF: coriginal = 10·c

Example 2 — Standard curve (Bradford)

signal=0.61, blank=0.10, m=0.85, b=0.05, DF=5 (curve unit mg/mL).

  1. ycorr = 0.61 − 0.10 = 0.51
  2. C = (0.51 − 0.05)/0.85 mg/mL
  3. Coriginal = 5·C

Example 3 — Dilution (find V₁)

Make 500 µL of 0.25 mg/mL from 2.0 mg/mL stock.

  1. V₁ = (C₂V₂)/C₁ = (0.25·500)/2.0 = 62.5 µL
  2. Diluent = V₂ − V₁ = 437.5 µL

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do I need a blank?

A blank removes signal from the buffer/reagents/cuvette so your concentration is based on the protein signal only.

Q: My A280 gives concentration in M. I want mg/mL — how?

Multiply molar concentration by molecular weight: mg/mL = M · MW. (Because 1 g/L = 1 mg/mL.)

Q: What dilution factor should I enter?

If you diluted your sample before measuring, DF is the total fold dilution (e.g., 1:10 → DF=10). If you didn’t dilute, DF=1.

Q: My standard curve isn’t perfectly linear — can I still use this?

This calculator uses the common linear region model. If your curve is strongly non-linear, you’ll want a 4PL/5PL fit. (We can add that later if you want.)

