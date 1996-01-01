Protein Concentration Calculator

Calculate protein concentration using A280 (Beer–Lambert), a standard curve (Bradford/BCA/Lowry-style), or a quick dilution workflow. Includes blank correction, pathlength, dilution factor, unit conversions (mg/mL, µg/µL, g/L, µM), quick picks, and optional step-by-step.

Background

“Protein concentration” usually means mass concentration (like mg/mL). In many labs you measure either: (1) UV absorbance (often at 280 nm), or (2) an assay readout (Bradford/BCA/Lowry) that you convert to concentration using a standard curve. This tool does both — and also helps you handle dilution math cleanly.