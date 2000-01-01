Percentage Concentration → Molarity Calculator

Convert percentage concentration to molarity (M) for w/w, w/v, and v/v mixtures. Enter %, molar mass, and (when needed) density. See steps and visualize with a mini chart and a molarity gauge.

Background

For a 2-component solution, define percent as follows:

w/w % = g solute per 100 g solution → needs solution density ρ (g·mL⁻¹)

= g solute per 100 g solution → needs w/v % = g solute per 100 mL solution → no density needed

= g solute per 100 mL solution → v/v % = mL solute per 100 mL solution → needs solute density ρ solute (g·mL⁻¹)

Let percent be p (%), molar mass be M m (g·mol⁻¹), and density be ρ (g·mL⁻¹). Then: