Enter known values

w/v does not require density.

Enter the solute’s molar mass.

For w/w: use solution density. For v/v: use solute density.

Show:

w/v doesn’t need density. w/w uses solution ρ. v/v uses solute ρ.

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick % type (w/w, w/v, v/v), enter % and molar mass. Provide density when prompted.
  • We use: w/v → M = (p × 10) / Mm; w/w → M = (p × ρ × 10) / Mm; v/v → M = (p × ρsolute × 10) / Mm.
  • Toggle sig-fig rounding; view steps and visuals.

Formula & Equation Used

w/v % → M: M = (p × 10) / Mm

w/w % → M: M = (p × ρ × 10) / Mm

v/v % → M: M = (p × ρsolute × 10) / Mm

Here 10 converts “per 100 mL” to “per liter”. Use ρ in g·mL−1.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — 37% w/w HCl (ρ=1.19 g/mL)

M = (37 × 1.19 × 10) / 36.46 ≈ 12.1 M.

Example 2 — 5.0% w/v NaCl

M = (5.0 × 10) / 58.44 ≈ 0.855 M.

Example 3 — 70% v/v ethanol (ρ=0.789 g/mL)

M = (70 × 0.789 × 10) / 46.07 ≈ 12.0 M.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is density needed for w/w and v/v?

Because those definitions involve mass per mass or volume per volume; converting to moles per liter requires density to connect mass and volume.

Q: What units should density use?

g/mL. The equations above assume ρ in g·mL⁻¹.

Q: Does temperature matter?

Density is temperature-dependent; if precision matters, use a density at your working temperature.