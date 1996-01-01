General concentration: C = m / (MW · V) (with m in g, V in L)

Example 1 — Oligo volume

You have 25 nmol of primer and want a 100 µM stock. How much water do you add?

Use V(µL) = (nmol · 1000) / C(µM) . V = (25 · 1000) / 100 = 250 µL. Answer: Add 250 µL to get ~100 µM.

Example 2 — General concentration

You dissolve 5 mg of a compound (MW = 180.16 g/mol) to a final volume of 10 mL. What is the concentration?

Convert: 5 mg = 0.005 g, 10 mL = 0.010 L. C = m / (MW · V) = 0.005 / (180.16 · 0.010) ≈ 0.00277 M. That’s ≈ 2.77 mM.

Example 3 — General volume to add

You have 25 mg of NaCl (MW = 58.44 g/mol) and want a 0.10 M solution. What volume should you make it up to?

Convert: 25 mg = 0.025 g. V = m / (MW · C) = 0.025 / (58.44 · 0.10) ≈ 0.00428 L. 0.00428 L = 4.28 mL.

Note: This calculator shows more digits; lab work typically rounds volumes to practical pipetting precision.