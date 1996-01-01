Skip to main content
General is best for chemicals/reagents. Oligo is best for DNA/RNA primers/oligos where amount is given in nmol.

Tip: Choose “Volume to add” when you have a dry mass and want a target molarity.

If your mass is in µg, enter it as mg (µg ÷ 1000).

How to use this calculator

  • Choose General or Oligo mode.
  • Pick what you want to solve for (concentration, volume to add, or mass).
  • Enter the inputs shown (units matter).
  • Click Calculate to get the result + optional steps.

How this calculator works

  • General: moles = mass / MW, then relate moles, volume, and concentration.
  • Oligo: uses the standard conversion C(µM) = (nmol/µL) × 1000.
  • The calculator converts units safely (mg↔g, µL↔mL↔L, µM↔mM↔M) before computing.

Formula & Equation Used

General concentration: C = m / (MW · V) (with m in g, V in L)

General volume: V = m / (MW · C)

General mass: m = C · V · MW

Oligo volume (µL): V = (nmol · 1000) / C(µM)

Oligo concentration (µM): C(µM) = (nmol / µL) · 1000

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Oligo volume

You have 25 nmol of primer and want a 100 µM stock. How much water do you add?

  1. Use V(µL) = (nmol · 1000) / C(µM).
  2. V = (25 · 1000) / 100 = 250 µL.
  3. Answer: Add 250 µL to get ~100 µM.

Example 2 — General concentration

You dissolve 5 mg of a compound (MW = 180.16 g/mol) to a final volume of 10 mL. What is the concentration?

  1. Convert: 5 mg = 0.005 g, 10 mL = 0.010 L.
  2. C = m / (MW · V) = 0.005 / (180.16 · 0.010) ≈ 0.00277 M.
  3. That’s ≈ 2.77 mM.

Example 3 — General volume to add

You have 25 mg of NaCl (MW = 58.44 g/mol) and want a 0.10 M solution. What volume should you make it up to?

  1. Convert: 25 mg = 0.025 g.
  2. V = m / (MW · C) = 0.025 / (58.44 · 0.10) ≈ 0.00428 L.
  3. 0.00428 L = 4.28 mL.

Note: This calculator shows more digits; lab work typically rounds volumes to practical pipetting precision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is this the same as an “Oligo Resuspension Calculator”?

Yes — Oligo mode is exactly that. General mode is for non-oligo reagents.

Q: Why does the oligo formula use “× 1000”?

Because 1 nmol/µL = 1 mM, and 1 mM = 1000 µM.

Q: What units should I use?

General mode expects mass in mg/g and volume in µL/mL/L (the calculator converts internally). Oligo mode uses nmol and µM.

Q: Does it matter what solvent I use?

The math is the same, but in real lab practice your solvent choice (water/TE/buffer) depends on downstream use.

Q: Can I compute a working dilution (e.g., 10 µM from 100 µM stock)?

This page focuses on resuspension. For dilutions, use your Dilution Factor / Solution Dilution tools.

