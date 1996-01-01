Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

qPCR Efficiency Calculator

Calculate qPCR amplification efficiency from a standard curve. Enter the slope (m) and this calculator finds: E = 10(−1/m) − 1 and %Efficiency = 100×E. Includes quick picks, steps, and a mini quality gauge.

Background

In qPCR, efficiency tells you how close your reaction is to doubling each cycle. A perfect reaction has 100% efficiency, which corresponds to a standard curve slope near −3.32 (for a 10× dilution series).

Enter values

Tip: Most labs report efficiency from the standard curve slope.

Rule of thumb: around 90–110% is commonly acceptable (protocol-dependent).

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick From slope (most common) or Two-point estimate.
  • Enter the slope (or enter two Ct values + a dilution factor).
  • Click Calculate to see efficiency (%) plus interpretation.

How this calculator works

  • From slope: E = 10(−1/m) − 1
  • Percent efficiency: %Eff = 100×E
  • Two-point estimate: E = (dilution)(1/ΔCt) − 1

Formula & Equations Used

Efficiency (from slope): E = 10(−1/m) − 1

Percent efficiency: %Eff = 100×E

Two-point estimate: E = (dilution)(1/ΔCt) − 1

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Efficiency from slope

A standard curve has slope m = −3.32. Find efficiency.

  1. E = 10(−1/−3.32) − 1
  2. E ≈ 1.00
  3. %Eff ≈ 100%

Example 2 — Efficiency from slope (slightly low)

A standard curve has slope m = −3.80. Find efficiency.

  1. E = 10(−1/m) − 1
  2. E = 10(−1/−3.80) − 1 = 10(0.2632) − 1
  3. E ≈ 1.833 − 1 = 0.833
  4. %Eff = 100×E ≈ 83.3%
  5. Interpretation: efficiency is on the low side; check inhibitors, primer design, and pipetting accuracy.

Example 3 — Two-point estimate (Ct + dilution)

A 10× dilution shifts Ct from 18.2 (higher concentration) to 21.5 (lower concentration). Estimate efficiency.

  1. ΔCt = Ctlow − Cthigh = 21.5 − 18.2 = 3.3
  2. E = (dilution)(1/ΔCt) − 1
  3. E = 10(1/3.3) − 1
  4. E ≈ 2.009 − 1 = 1.009
  5. %Eff = 100×E ≈ 100.9%
  6. Note: a full standard curve (multiple points) is more reliable than a 2-point estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What efficiency range is “acceptable”?

Many protocols use ~90–110% as a rule of thumb, but your assay may have different validation criteria.

Q: What does >110% efficiency usually mean?

Often a sign of non-specific amplification, primer-dimers, or dilution/standard-curve issues.

Q: Why is the ideal slope about −3.32?

Because a perfect doubling corresponds to a 10× dilution shifting Ct by ~3.32 cycles.

Q: Can I calculate efficiency from Ct values instead of a slope?

Yes—if you have two dilutions (and you know the dilution factor), you can estimate efficiency from ΔCt. But it’s less reliable than using the slope from a full standard curve.