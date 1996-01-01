qPCR Efficiency Calculator

A 10× dilution shifts Ct from 18.2 (higher concentration) to 21.5 (lower concentration). Estimate efficiency.

Example 2 — Efficiency from slope (slightly low)

Example 1 — Efficiency from slope

Q: What efficiency range is “acceptable”?

Many protocols use ~90–110% as a rule of thumb, but your assay may have different validation criteria.

Q: What does >110% efficiency usually mean?

Often a sign of non-specific amplification, primer-dimers, or dilution/standard-curve issues.

Q: Why is the ideal slope about −3.32?

Because a perfect doubling corresponds to a 10× dilution shifting Ct by ~3.32 cycles.

Q: Can I calculate efficiency from Ct values instead of a slope?

Yes—if you have two dilutions (and you know the dilution factor), you can estimate efficiency from ΔCt. But it’s less reliable than using the slope from a full standard curve.