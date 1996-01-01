PCR Master Mix Calculator
Build a PCR master mix in seconds: choose a 2× Master Mix or custom components, set your final reaction volume, number of reactions, and overage. Get per-reaction + total volumes with an easy table and optional step-by-step.
Background
A PCR master mix combines shared reagents (buffer, MgCl₂, dNTPs, primers, polymerase, water) so you can pipette consistently across multiple reactions. This tool uses C₁V₁=C₂V₂ to compute how much of each stock you need to reach your desired final concentrations.
How to use this calculator
- Choose 2× Master Mix or Custom components.
- Set final reaction volume, # reactions, and overage.
- Enter your reagent inputs and click Calculate.
- Use the table to prepare your master mix (usually add template last).
Formula & Equation Used
General dilution: C₁V₁ = C₂V₂
Overage factor: F = 1 + (overage% / 100)
Total mix volume: Vtotal = VperRxn × N × F
Common reminders
- If your polymerase is a hot-start enzyme, follow kit guidance for setup and cycling.
- If you’re using a 2× Master Mix, many components are already included (buffer, Mg²⁺, dNTPs, enzyme).
- Always keep enzymes cold and spin down tubes before pipetting.
How this calculator works
- 2× mode: Sets V(2×) (usually Vfinal/2), then subtracts primers + template and fills the rest with water.
- Custom mode: Uses C₁V₁ = C₂V₂ to compute each reagent volume per reaction, then fills remaining volume with water.
- Totals: Multiplies each per-reaction volume by N × (1 + overage%).
Lab note: The “master mix” total shown excludes template (so you can add template separately, usually last).
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — 2× Master Mix mode
Make 8 reactions of 25 µL PCR with 10% overage. Use standard 2× mix volume (12.5 µL), primers 0.5 µL each, template 1 µL.
- Per reaction volumes: 2×=12.5, Fwd=0.5, Rev=0.5, Template=1.0
- Water per reaction: 25 − (12.5 + 0.5 + 0.5 + 1.0) = 10.5 µL
- Overage factor: F = 1 + 10/100 = 1.10 → total multiplier 8 × 1.10 = 8.8
- Total 2× mix: 12.5 × 8.8 = 110.0 µL (similarly for other components)
Example 2 — Custom components mode
Final volume 25 µL. Buffer 10×→1×, MgCl₂ 50 mM→1.5 mM, dNTPs 10 mM each→0.2 mM each, primers 10 µM→0.5 µM each, polymerase 5 U/µL and 0.5 U/reaction, template 1 µL.
- Buffer: V = (1/10)×25 = 2.5 µL
- MgCl₂: V = (1.5/50)×25 = 0.75 µL
- dNTPs: V = (0.2/10)×25 = 0.5 µL
- Primer each: V = (0.5/10)×25 = 1.25 µL (forward + reverse)
- Polymerase: V = 0.5/(5) = 0.1 µL
- Water: 25 − (2.5+0.75+0.5+1.25+1.25+0.1+1.0) = 17.65 µL
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Why add overage?
Because you lose small amounts during pipetting. 5–15% is common for multi-reaction mixes.
Q: What if a component is < 0.2 µL per reaction?
That’s hard to pipette accurately. Make a working dilution of that stock or increase your reaction volume.
Q: Should template be included in the master mix?
Often no — many labs add template last to reduce contamination risk and keep samples separate.