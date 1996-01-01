PCR Master Mix Calculator

Build a PCR master mix in seconds: choose a 2× Master Mix or custom components, set your final reaction volume, number of reactions, and overage. Get per-reaction + total volumes with an easy table and optional step-by-step.

Background

A PCR master mix combines shared reagents (buffer, MgCl₂, dNTPs, primers, polymerase, water) so you can pipette consistently across multiple reactions. This tool uses C₁V₁=C₂V₂ to compute how much of each stock you need to reach your desired final concentrations.