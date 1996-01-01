Quartile Calculator

Split a data set into quarters, build a box-and-whisker plot, and flag outliers automatically — check exactly which quarter (and percentile) a single value falls into — or line up two data sets side by side to see which one is really more spread out. Includes an advanced comparison of the two most common quartile methods, since they don't always agree.

Background

Quartiles are the three values — Q1, Q2 (the median), and Q3 — that divide an ordered data set into four equal-sized groups of 25% each. The middle 50% of the data, from Q1 to Q3, is called the interquartile range (IQR), and it's the standard yardstick for how spread out the "typical" data is and for spotting values that don't belong.