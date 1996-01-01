Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Mean: sum of values divided by count.
  • Median: the middle value(s) after sorting (or the middle position in a frequency table).
  • Mode: the most frequent value(s). There may be none or multiple modes.
  • Skew (quick hint): mean > median suggests right-skew; mean < median suggests left-skew.

Formula & Equation Used

Mean: x̄ = (Σx)/n

Median (odd n): middle value after sorting

Median (even n): average of the 2 middle values

Mode: value(s) with maximum frequency

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — List input

Dataset: 7, 3, 3, 10, 12

  1. Sort: 3, 3, 7, 10, 12
  2. Mean: (7+3+3+10+12)/5 = 35/5 = 7
  3. Median: the middle value is 7
  4. Mode: 3 occurs most often → mode is 3

Example 2 — Frequency table

Values: 5:3, 6:1, 7:2

  1. Total count: n = 3+1+2 = 6
  2. Mean: (5·3 + 6·1 + 7·2)/6 = (15+6+14)/6 = 35/6 ≈ 5.833
  3. Median: positions 3 and 4 → median is (5+6)/2 = 5.5
  4. Mode: max frequency is 3 at value 5 → mode is 5

Example 3 — Outlier effect (mean vs median)

Dataset: 2, 2, 2, 3, 100

  1. Sort: 2, 2, 2, 3, 100
  2. Mean: (2+2+2+3+100)/5 = 109/5 = 21.8
  3. Median: middle value is 2
  4. Mode: 2 occurs most often → mode is 2
  5. Takeaway: the outlier (100) pulls the mean far above the median.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can there be more than one mode?

Yes. If two or more values share the same highest frequency, the dataset is multimodal.

Q: What if all numbers occur the same number of times?

Then there’s no mode (no value is more frequent than the others).

Q: Why is the mean different from the median?

Outliers pull the mean. The median is based only on position after sorting, so it’s less affected by extreme values.