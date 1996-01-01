Median (even n): average of the 2 middle values

Example 3 — Outlier effect (mean vs median)

Q: Can there be more than one mode?

Yes. If two or more values share the same highest frequency, the dataset is multimodal.

Q: What if all numbers occur the same number of times?

Then there’s no mode (no value is more frequent than the others).

Q: Why is the mean different from the median?

Outliers pull the mean. The median is based only on position after sorting, so it’s less affected by extreme values.