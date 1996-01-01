Range & IQR Calculator

Calculate the range, quartiles, and interquartile range (IQR) of a dataset, flag outliers using the 1.5×IQR rule, and see it all laid out on a box plot — with full step-by-step working.

Background

Range and IQR are both measures of spread, but they answer different questions. The range (max − min) tells you the full width of the data, while the IQR covers just the middle 50% — which makes it far less thrown off by a single extreme value. That's also what makes the IQR the basis for the standard rule used to flag outliers.