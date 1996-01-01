Rational Equation Solver

Clearing denominators (LCD idea): multiply both sides by a common denominator so the fractions disappear.

A rational equation often looks like: A(x)/B(x) = C(x)/D(x)

Example 1 — Two fractions (LCD)

Q: What is an extraneous solution?

A value that appears after clearing denominators but fails in the original equation (often because it makes a denominator 0 or changes the equation when multiplied by 0).

Q: Why do we need domain restrictions?

Because rational expressions are undefined where the denominator equals 0.

Q: Do I always need the “LCD”?

You need a common denominator that clears every fraction. The LCD is the smallest choice, but multiplying by a larger common denominator still works (as long as you track restrictions).

Q: Does this solve complex solutions?

This version focuses on real solutions and real-domain restrictions.