l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if these forms occur, the limit of the ratio of two functions can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule is particularly useful in the given limit problem to simplify the expression involving logarithms.