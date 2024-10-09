Welcome back, everyone. We saw how to simplify expressions by combining like terms. For example, in this expression, we could combine \(3x^2\) and \(2x^2\) into \(5x^2\) and make the expression shorter. But combining like terms isn't always going to work. In this complicated expression over here, we can't combine anything because there are no plus and minus signs.

So it turns out that when this happens and we can't combine like terms, we're going to need some new rules to simplify expressions that have exponents in them. What I'm going to do in this video is show you by using all these rules we're going to talk about that this expression actually just simplifies down to something like \(x \times y\). It's pretty cool. Let me just show you how it works. Feel free to use the page right before this that has a master table of all these rules so you don't have to fill this out multiple times, and you'll have all your notes in one place.

Let's just go ahead and get started here. So let's say I had something like \(1^4\), \(1\) to any power, and I wanted to know what that evaluates to. Well, \(1^4\) just ends up being \(1 \times 1 \times 1 \times 1\), and it doesn't matter how many times you multiply \(1\) by. The end result is always just \(1\), and that's the rule. \(1\) to any power always just equals \(1\).

Alright. So that's a pretty straightforward one. It's called the base one rule. The names are the least important thing about the rule. It's just really important that you learn how they work.

Let's go ahead and move on to the second one here, a negative to an even power. So let's say I had negative three squared. That just means negative three and negative three. \(3 \times 3\) just equals \(9\). What happens to the negative signs?

Well, as long as you have a pair of negative signs, the negative sign always just gets canceled out. It doesn't matter if the exponent is \(2\) or \(4\) as long as it's any even number. So for example, \((-3)^4\) just looks like this, and we'll see that \(3\) multiplied by itself 4 times is \(81\), and what happens is the negative gets canceled with this one and this negative gets canceled with this one. So anytime you have a negative number to an even power, you basically just drop the negative sign or it just gets canceled out. That's the rule.

Now let's see what happens when you have negatives raised to odd powers, something like \((-2)^3\). Well, let's write this out. This is \(-2 \times -2 \times -2\). So \(2 \times 2 \times 2\) is just \(8\). But what happens to the negative sign?

Well, this gets canceled out with this one. But what about this one? This third negative sign doesn't have another one to cancel it out the negative, so it actually just gets kept there. So this is \(-8\). So this rule is the opposite.

Whenever you have a negative to an odd power, you actually end up keeping the negative sign on the outside. So you keep the negative sign here. Alright. So pretty straightforward. Let's take a look at another couple of rules here.

Now we're going to get into, like, multiplication and division. Let's see what happens when you have something like \(4^2 \times 4^1\). We'll just write this out. \(4^2\) is \(4 \times 4\), then we multiply by another factor of \(4\). Remember the dot and the \(x\) just mean the same thing.

It's all multiplication. So it's basically like I just have \(3\) fours multiplied together. But the easiest way to represent that is actually just \(4^3\). That's the simplest way I can do that. And so if you look at what happened here with these exponents, this \(2\) and the \(1\), we basically just added them, and that's actually what the rule ends up being.

Anytime you're multiplying numbers of the same base, you actually just add their exponents together. So when you multiply, you add. One way you can kind of remember this is that the multiplication symbol and the addition symbol, they kind of just look alike, but one is tilted. So it's an easy, silly way to remember this. But that actually turns out to be a really, really important rule and a shortcut because sometimes you're going to have expressions where you don't want to write out all the terms like \(y^{30}\) and \(y^{70}\), and you can actually really simply figure this out.

This actually just ends up being \(y^{100}\) because it's just \(30 + 70\). Alright? So pretty straightforward. Now that's called the product rule by the way. And now let's take a look at the last one where you're now dividing terms that have the same base.

So it's not \(4 \times 4\), it's \(4\) divided by \(4\). And we'll see here that this is just \(4 \times 4 \times 4\) divided by one factor of \(4\). And remember from fractions, we can always cancel out one of these things, and we're just left with, like, a one that's out here. It's kind of like an invisible one. And the easiest way to represent this is just \(4 \times 4\), but that's just \(4^2\).

Alright. So here we actually ended up adding the exponents, but here to get the \(2\), we actually ended subtracting the \(3\) and then the \(1\). And so that's the rule. Whenever you are dividing terms with the same base, you subtract their exponents. Alright.

So when you divide, you subtract. And one way to remember this is that you're doing division, which kind of looks like a little minus sign, so division is subtraction. Now one tiny difference here is that when you added the exponents, the order doesn't matter because \(2 + 1\) is the same thing as \(1 + 2\), but in subtraction, it does matter. You always have to subtract the top exponent from the bottom. So always do top minus bottom.

Alright? So that's really important. Don't mess that up. Alright, everyone. So that's it for the first couple of rules.

We'll take a look at more later on. Let's get some practice with these rules over here. We're going to simplify these expressions by using the exponent rules. Let's take a look at the first one. We have \((-5)^9\) divided by \((-5)^6\).

So in other words, we have the same base that's being divided with different exponents. That just means we're going to use the quotient rule and we're going to subtract the exponents. Alright? So in other words, we're going to take this and this is going to be \((-5)^{9-6}\). This becomes \((-5)^3\).

But remember, this actually is now a negative number raised to an odd power, so we can use the negative to odd power rule, and we keep the negative sign on the outside. And then if we wanted to evaluate this as a single number, this would just be \(-125\). Alright? So let's move on now to part b. In part b, now we're going to start mixing up numbers and variables.

We have \(2x^4\) and \(7x^2\) all divided by \(x^5\). So we have multiplication and division. Let's just deal with the multiplication first on the top. So what happens is all this stuff is multiplied. So in other words, the \(2\) and the \(7\) multiply to \(14\), and then you have \(x^4\), \(x^2\).

So in other words, you're multiplying numbers or terms of the same base. So that means we can actually add their exponents. So the \(2\) and the \(7\) become \(14\), and the \(x^4\) and \(x^2\) becomes \(x^{4 + 2}\), and then we just have \(x^5\) on the bottom. So in other words, what happens is this just becomes \(14x^6\) divided by \(x^5\). And now what happens is we have the same base on the top and the bottom.

So now we can use the quotient rule for this, and we subtract the exponents. In other words, this is just \(14x^{6-5}\), and this just becomes \(14x\), to the, you know, \(x\) to the one power. In other words, just \(14x\). Alright. So that's it for the second one.

Let's go take a look at the third one. Here we have just multiplication of a bunch of these terms here. We could do the exact same thing that we did with the numerator in this term. Everything is multiplied. There's no division.

So the \(6\) and the \(4\) basically just become \(24\). And now if you'll notice he...