5–7. For each function ƒ and interval [a, b], a graph of ƒ is given along with the secant line that passes though the graph of ƒ at x = a and x = b.









a. Use the graph to make a conjecture about the value(s) of c satisfying the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) .





b. Verify your answer to part (a) by solving the equation (ƒ(b) - ƒ(a)) / (b-a) = ƒ' (c) for c.









ƒ(x) = x² / 4 + 1 ; [ -2, 4] <IMAGE>