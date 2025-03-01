l'Hôpital's Rule

l'Hôpital's Rule is a method for evaluating limits that result in indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if these forms occur, the limit of the ratio of two functions can be found by taking the derivative of the numerator and the derivative of the denominator. This rule is particularly useful in simplifying complex limits, like the one presented in the question.