17–83. Limits Evaluate the following limits. Use l’Hôpital’s Rule when it is convenient and applicable.
lim_x→ ∞ (e³ˣ ) / (3e³ˣ + 5)
lim_x→ 0 (eˣ - sin x - 1) / (x⁴ + 8x³ + 12x²)
lim_x→0 (sin x - x) / 7x³
lim_x→∞ (e¹/ₓ - 1)/(1/x)
lim_x→ -1 (x³ - x² - 5x - 3)/(x⁴ + 2x³ - x² -4x -2)
lim_x→∞ (ln(3x + 5eˣ)) / (ln(7x + 3e²ˣ)
lim_v→3 (v-1-√(v²-5)) / (v-3)