Sketch a graph of a function f with the following properties.
f' < 0 and f" < 0, for x < -1
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.
f' < 0 and f" < 0, for 8 < x < 10
Local max/min of x¹⸍ˣ Use analytical methods to find all local extrema of the function ƒ(x) = x¹⸍ˣ , for x > 0 . Verify your work using a graphing utility.
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
a. Graph the volume function. What is the volume of water in the tank before the valve is opened?
{Use of Tech} Bungee jumper A woman attached to a bungee cord jumps from a bridge that is 30 m above a river. Her height in meters above the river t seconds after the jump is y(t) = 15(1+e^−t cos t), for t ≥ 0.
b. Use a graphing utility to determine when she is moving downward and when she is moving upward during the first 10 s.
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
g. Use your work in parts (a) through (f) to sketch a graph of ƒ.