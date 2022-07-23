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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.25c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.25c

Suppose a stone is thrown vertically upward from the edge of a cliff on Earth with an initial velocity of 64 ft/s from a height of 32 ft above the ground. The height (in feet) of the stone above the ground t seconds after it is thrown is s(t) = -16t²+64t+32.
c. What is the height of the stone at the highest point?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the height of the stone at the highest point, we need to determine when the stone reaches its maximum height. This occurs at the vertex of the parabolic function s(t) = -16t² + 64t + 32.
The vertex of a parabola given by the equation s(t) = at² + bt + c can be found using the formula t = -b/(2a). Here, a = -16 and b = 64.
Substitute the values of a and b into the formula: t = -64/(2 * -16). Simplify this expression to find the time t at which the stone reaches its maximum height.
Once you have the value of t, substitute it back into the original height function s(t) = -16t² + 64t + 32 to find the height of the stone at this time.
Calculate s(t) using the value of t found in the previous step to determine the maximum height of the stone above the ground.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadratic Functions

The height of the stone is modeled by a quadratic function, s(t) = -16t² + 64t + 32. Quadratic functions are polynomial functions of degree two, characterized by their parabolic shape. The coefficients determine the direction of the parabola and its vertex, which represents the maximum or minimum point of the function.
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Vertex of a Parabola

The highest point of a parabola represented by a quadratic function occurs at its vertex. For a function in the form s(t) = at² + bt + c, the t-coordinate of the vertex can be found using the formula t = -b/(2a). This point gives the time at which the stone reaches its maximum height, which is essential for solving the problem.
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Maximizing Height

To find the maximum height of the stone, we substitute the t-coordinate of the vertex back into the height function s(t). This process allows us to determine the maximum value of the function, which corresponds to the highest point the stone reaches during its flight. Understanding this step is crucial for answering the question accurately.
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c. Describe the flow of the stream over the 3-month period. Specifically, when is the flow rate a maximum?

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c. How fast (in fish per year) is the population growing at t=0? At t=5?

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Use equation (4) to answer the following questions.

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