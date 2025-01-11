Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 4/x2; P(-1,4)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = √(3x + 3); P(2,3)
Use definition (1) (p. 133) to find the slope of the line tangent to the graph of f at P.
f(x) = 2/√x; P(4,1)
Derivatives and tangent lines
b. Determine an equation of the line tangent to the graph of f at the point (a,f(a)) for the given value of a.
f(x) = x²; a=3
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
Equations of tangent lines by definition (2)
b. Determine an equation of the tangent line at P.
f(x) = √x+3; P (1,2)
Simplify the difference quotient (ƒ(x)-ƒ(a)) / (x-a) for the following functions.
ƒ(x) = x⁴