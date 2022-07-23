Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc ex
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = csc ex
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = x²; a=3
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. It is impossible for the instantaneous velocity at all times a≤t≤b to equal the average velocity over the interval a≤t≤b.
Based on sales data over the past year, the owner of a DVD store devises the demand function D(p) = 40 - 2p, where D(p) is the number of DVDs that can be sold in one day at a price of p dollars.
For what prices is the demand elastic? Inelastic?
Find the derivative function f' for the following functions f.
f(x) =3x²+2x−10; a=1
Calculate the derivative of the following functions.
y = tan ex