Properties of logarithms Assume logbx = 0.36, logby= 0.56 and logbz = 0.83 . Evaluate the following expressions.
logbx²
logbx²
logb (√x) / (³√z)
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
Explain why or why not. Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. ln(x + 1) + ln(x − 1) = ln(x² − 1), for all x.