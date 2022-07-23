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Ch. 1 - Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 78
Chapter 1, Problem 78

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.
csc1(1)\(\csc\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-1\(\right\))

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1
Understand that \( \csc^{-1}(x) \) is the inverse cosecant function, which gives the angle \( \theta \) such that \( \csc(\theta) = x \).
Recall that \( \csc(\theta) = \frac{1}{\sin(\theta)} \). Therefore, \( \csc^{-1}(-1) \) means we are looking for an angle \( \theta \) where \( \sin(\theta) = -1 \).
The sine function \( \sin(\theta) \) equals \(-1\) at specific angles. Consider the unit circle: \( \sin(\theta) = -1 \) at \( \theta = \frac{3\pi}{2} \) (or \( 270^\circ \)).
Verify that \( \theta = \frac{3\pi}{2} \) is within the range of the inverse cosecant function. The principal range for \( \csc^{-1}(x) \) is \([-\frac{\pi}{2}, \frac{\pi}{2}] \) excluding \( 0 \), but for negative values, we consider angles in the third and fourth quadrants.
Conclude that the angle \( \theta = \frac{3\pi}{2} \) satisfies the condition \( \csc(\theta) = -1 \), and thus \( \csc^{-1}(-1) = \frac{3\pi}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arcsin, arccos, and arccsc, are the functions that reverse the action of the corresponding trigonometric functions. For example, if y = sin(x), then x = arcsin(y). These functions are defined for specific ranges to ensure they are one-to-one, allowing for unique outputs for each input.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Cosecant Function

The cosecant function, denoted as csc(x), is the reciprocal of the sine function, defined as csc(x) = 1/sin(x). It is important to note that csc(x) is undefined where sin(x) = 0. The cosecant function is particularly relevant when evaluating expressions involving inverse cosecant, such as csc^{-1}(-1).
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Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Range of Inverse Cosecant

The range of the inverse cosecant function, csc^{-1}(x), is limited to the intervals (-∞, -1] and [1, ∞). This means that csc^{-1}(x) can only yield values outside the interval (-1, 1), which is crucial when evaluating expressions like csc^{-1}(-1), as it indicates the specific angle whose cosecant is -1.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Symmetry Determine whether the graphs of the following equations and functions are symmetric about the x-axis, the y-axis, or the origin. Check your work by graphing.

ƒ(x)=x5x32ƒ(x)=x{^5}-x^3-2

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Textbook Question

Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


2=ln2e2=\(\ln\)2^{e}

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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan1(tan(π4))\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{4}\]\right\))\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


If f(x)=1xf\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x}\) , then f1(x)=1xf^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x}\)

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Textbook Question

Evaluating inverse trigonometric functions Without using a calculator, evaluate the following expressions.

tan1(tan(3π4))\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\tan\[\left\)(\(\frac{3\pi}{4}\]\right\))\(\right\))

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Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


If f(x)=x2+1f\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=x^2+1 , then f1(x)=1x2+1f^{-1}\(\left\)(x\(\right\))=\(\frac{1}{x^2+1}\).

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