Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the polynomial expression. It determines the polynomial's behavior and the number of roots it can have. In this problem, identifying the degree of the polynomial ƒ is critical, as it guides the selection of a suitable polynomial form to substitute and solve for the coefficients that satisfy the equation ƒ(ƒ(x)) = x⁴ - 12x² + 30.