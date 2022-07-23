{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8
c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?
{Use of Tech} Sum of squared integers Let T (n) = 1² + 2² + ... + n², where n is a positive integer. It can be shown that T (n) = n (n + 1) (2n + 1) / 8
c. What is the least value of n for which T(n) > 1000?
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = x⁴ - 12x² + 30
Identify the amplitude and period of the following functions.
Composition of even and odd functions from tables Assume ƒ is an even function, g is an odd function, and both are defined at 0. Use the (incomplete) table to evaluate the given compositions. <IMAGE>
i. g(g(g(-1)))
{Use of Tech} Polynomial calculations
Find a polynomial ƒ that satisfies the following properties. (Hint: Determine the degree of ƒ; then substitute a polynomial of that degree and solve for its coefficients.)
ƒ(ƒ(x)) = 9x - 8
Express in terms of using the inverse sine, inverse tangent, and inverse secant functions. <IMAGE>