Textbook Question
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
15. √x (dy/dx) = e^(y+√x), x > 0
17. (dy/dx) = 2x(y - 1), y > 1
19. y²(dy/dx) = 3x²y³ - 6x²
21. (1/x)(dy/dx) = ye^(x²) + 2√y e^(x²)
In Exercises 125–128 solve the differential equation.
127. yy' = sec(y²)sec²(x)
In Exercises 1–22, solve the differential equation.
sec x dy + x cos² y dx = 0