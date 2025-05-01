Problem 5.PE.7

Definite Integrals





In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.





n

lim ∑ (cos(cₖ/2)) ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [-π, 0]

∥P∥→0 k = 1