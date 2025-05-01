Problem 8.1.16
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))
Problem 8.5.30
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
Problem 8.4.22
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Problem 8.1.6
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ dx / (x - √x)
Problem 8.1.48
Arc length: Find the length of the curve y = ln(sec x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4.
Problem 8.8.16
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² (s + 1) / √(4 − s²) ds
Problem 8.4.48
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ √(x - 2) / √(x - 1) dx
Problem 8.3.16
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ 7cos⁷(t) dt
Problem 8.7.36
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = x²/4, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
Problem 8.3.20
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Problem 8.8.8
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
Problem 8.4.38
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
Problem 8.9.20
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = c * x * √(25 - x²) over [0, 5]
Problem 8.8.54
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
Problem 8.6.10
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Problem 8.3.46
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx
Problem 8.4.10
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
Problem 8.5.46
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / ((x¹/³ - 1)√x) dx
(Hint: Let x = u⁶.)
Problem 8.8.20
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
Problem 8.4.28
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
Problem 8.2.30
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Problem 8.4.58
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Problem 8.6.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Problem 8.2.34
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ 1/(x(ln(x))²) dx
Problem 8.2.54
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (xe^x) / (x + 1)² dx
Problem 8.4.30
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
Problem 8.3.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx
Problem 8.2.12
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ arcsin(y) dy
Problem 8.6.6
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx
Problem 8.3.70
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ x cos³(x) dx
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
