Problem 6.PE.8a
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
a. the x-axis
Problem 6.PE.10d
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the parabola y² = 4x and the line y = x about
d. the line y = 4
Problem 6.PE.27
Work
Lifting equipment A rock climber is about to haul up 100 N (about 22.5 lb) of equipment that has been hanging beneath her on 40 m of rope that weighs 0.8 N/m. How much work will it take? (Hint: Solve for the rope and equipment separately, then add.)
Problem 6.PE.29
Work
Earth’s attraction The force of attraction on an object below Earth’s surface is directly proportional to its distance from Earth’s center. Find the work done in moving a weight of w lb located α mi below Earth’s surface up to the surface itself. Assume Earth’s radius is a constant r mi.
Problem 6.PE.7a
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = 3x⁴ , and the lines x = 1 and x = ―1 about
a. the x-axis
Problem 6.PE.19
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = x¹/² ― (1/3) x³/² , 1 ≤ x ≤ 4
Problem 6.PE.33
Work
Pumping a conical tank A right-circular conical tank, point down, with top radius 5 ft and height 10 ft, is filled with a liquid whose weight-density is 60lb/ft³. How much work does it take to pump the liquid to a point 2 ft above the tank? If the pump is driven by a motor rated at 275ft-lb/sec (1/2 hp), how long will it take to empty the tank?
Problem 6.PE.41
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the center of mass of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabola 𝔂² = 𝓍 and the line 𝓍 = 2𝔂 if the density function is δ(𝔂) = 1 + 𝔂. (Use horizontal strips.)
Problem 6.PE.23
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
y = √2x + 1 , 0 ≤ x ≤ 3 ; x-axis"
Problem 6.PE.1
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the parabola y = x² to the parabola y = √x.
Problem 6.PE.37
Centers of Mass and Centroids
Find the centroid of a thin, flat plate covering the region enclosed by the parabolas 𝔂 = 2𝓍² and 𝔂 = 3 ― 𝓍² .
Problem 6.PE.5
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 4. The cross-sections of the solid perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve x² = 4y to the curve y² = 4x.
Problem 6.PE.15
Volumes
Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.
Problem 6.PE.35a
Work
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
Problem 6.PE.21
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32
Problem 6.PE.13b
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1
Problem 6.PE.3
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = π/4 and x = 5π/4. The cross-sections between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y = 2 cos x to the curve y = 2 sin x.
Problem 6.PE.9a
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about
a. the x-axis
Problem 6.PE.7c
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = 3x⁴ , and the lines x = 1 and x = ―1 about
c. the line x = 1
Problem 6.PE.12
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve y = sin x and the lines x = 0, x = π and y = 2 about the line y = 2.
Problem 6.PE.25
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis
Problem 6.PE.13d
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
d. the line y = 2
Problem 6.PE.9c
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about
c. the line x = 5
Problem 6.PE.10b
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the parabola y² = 4x and the line y = x about
b. the y-axis
Problem 6.PE.8c
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
c. the line x = 2
Ch. 6 - Applications of Definite Integrals
