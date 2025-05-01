Problem 10.3.37

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) eⁿ / (1 + e²ⁿ)