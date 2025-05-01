Problem 10.2.64
Which series in Exercises 53–76 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. If a series converges, find its sum.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (1 − 1/n)ⁿ
Problem 10.1.139
Is it true that a sequence {aₙ} of positive numbers must converge if it is bounded above? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 10.6.54
In Exercises 53–56, determine how many terms should be used to estimate the sum of the entire series with an error of less than 0.001.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (n / (n² + 1))]
Problem 10.1.15
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
1, -4, 9, -16, 25, … Squares of the positive integers, with alternating signs
Problem 10.7.24
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (ln n) xⁿ ]
Problem 10.2.19
In Exercises 15–22, determine if the geometric series converges or diverges. If a series converges, find its sum.
1 − (2/e) + (2/e)² − (2/e)³ + (2/e)⁴ − …
Problem 10.2.97
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Problem 10.6.42
Absolute and Conditional Convergence
Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (√(n² + n) − n)]
Problem 10.9.2
Finding Taylor Series
Use substitution (as in Formula (7)) to find the Taylor series at x = 0 of the functions in Exercises 1–12.
e⁻ˣ/²
Problem 10.5.60
Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 57–64 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n!)ⁿ] / [n^(n²)]
Problem 10.2.30
Repeating Decimals
Express each of the numbers in Exercises 23–30 as the ratio of two integers.
3.1̅4̅2̅8̅5̅7 = 3.142857142857 ...
Problem 10.7.50
In Exercises 43–50, use Theorem 20 to find the series’ interval of convergence and, within this interval, the sum of the series as a function of x.
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ (x² − 1) / 2 ]ⁿ
Problem 10.9.45
Error Estimates
The approximation eˣ = 1 + x + (x² / 2) is used when x is small. Use the Remainder Estimation Theorem to estimate the error when |x| < 0.1.
Problem 10.6.1
Determining Convergence or Divergence
In Exercises 1–14, determine whether the alternating series converges or diverges. Some of the series do not satisfy the conditions of the Alternating Series Test.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ⁺¹ (1 / n^(3/2))]
Problem 10.1.123
In Exercises 121–124, determine whether the sequence is monotonic and whether it is bounded.
aₙ = 2ⁿ 3ⁿ / n!
Problem 10.7.2
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) (x + 5)ⁿ
Problem 10.1.2
Finding Terms of a Sequence
Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.
aₙ = 1 / n!
Problem 10.8.25
Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series
In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.
f(x) = x³ − 2x + 4, a = 2
Problem 10.8.33
Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series
In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.
f(x) = cos(2x + π/2), a = π/4
Problem 10.8.2
Finding Taylor Polynomials
In Exercises 1–10, find the Taylor polynomials of orders 0, 1, 2, and 3 generated by f at a.
f(x) = sin x, a = 0
Problem 10.1.81
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n), x > 0
Problem 10.10.29
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
29. lim (x → 0) (e^x - (1 + x)) / x²
Problem 10.3.56
Estimate the value of ∑ (from n=2 to ∞) (1 / (n² + 4)) to within 0.1 of its exact value.
Problem 10.4.17
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) 1 / (2√n + ³√n)
Problem 10.1.31
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = 2 + (0.1)ⁿ
Problem 10.7.14
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]
Problem 10.4.35
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 − n) / n2ⁿ
Problem 10.2.48
Find the sum of each series in Exercises 45–52.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (2n + 1) / (n²(n + 1)²) ]
Problem 10.2.89
Make up an infinite series of nonzero terms whose sum is
b. −3
Problem 10.3.37
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) eⁿ / (1 + e²ⁿ)
