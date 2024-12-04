Let . <IMAGE>
Calculate for each value of in the following table.
Calculate f(x) for each value of x in the following table.
Let f(x)=x−2x2−4. <IMAGE>
Make a conjecture about the value of x→2limx−2x2−4.
The function s(t) represents the position of an object at time t moving along a line. Suppose s(2)=136 and s(3)=156 . Find the average velocity of the object over the interval of time [2,3] .
The table gives the position s(t)of an object moving along a line at time t, over a two-second interval. Find the average velocity of the object over the following intervals. <IMAGE>
a. [0,2]
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
a. s(t)=−16t^2+80t+60 at t=3
For the following position functions, make a table of average velocities similar to those in Exercises 19–20 and make a conjecture about the instantaneous velocity at the indicated time.
c. s(t)=40 sin 2t at t=0